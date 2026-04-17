Switchbacks FC Sign Tyreek Magee to a Multi-Year Contract

Published on April 17, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced today that it has signed midfielder Tyreek Magee, covering the 2026 and 2027 USL Championship seasons with an option for 2028. The agreement is pending league and federation approval.

Magee joins the club from Mount Pleasant FA in Jamaica's top division. During his time there, Magee made six appearances and scored once, while also competing in the CONCACAF Caribbean Cup, where he helped lift the championship trophy.

"Tyreek (Magee) coming back gives us another piece in midfield that's very comfortable on the ball under pressure. He's got magic moments in him as a footballer and was a huge part of our success when he was here previously," said Head Coach Alan McCann. "He's matured since then, so that means his improvements can be seen on and off the field. We're really excited to have him back and look forward to him having a big impact on the group."

Magee is no stranger to Colorado Springs, having previously suited up for the Switchbacks during the 2023 and 2024 seasons. A key contributor to the club's 2024 championship run, he made a significant impact across both campaigns. In total, Magee recorded 44 appearances, six goals, and three assists during his time with the club.

Following his stint with the Switchbacks, Magee returned to Jamaica to join Vere United FC, where he made 13 appearances and scored three goals.

"Really excited to be back," said Magee. "Looking forward to picking up where I left off. "

Now back in Colorado Springs, Magee returns with a proven track record, adding depth and quality to the squad as the Switchbacks look to build.

Name: Tyreek Magee

Position: Midfielder

Height: 5'11"

Date of Birth: August 27, 1999

Age: 26

Hometown: Kingston, Jamaica

Previous Club: Mount Pleasant FA







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 17, 2026

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