Las Vegas Lights FC Announces Capriotti's as Official Sandwich Partner

Published on April 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC today announced a new partnership with Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop, home of America's Greatest Sandwich - The Bobbie®, as the club's Official Sandwich Partner.

"We're excited to team up with Capriotti's as they help provide our players with their high-quality, award-winning sandwiches," said Lights CEO Shawn McIntosh. "We strive to deliver the best experience for our fans here at Cashman Field, and Capriotti's delivers that same level of commitment to their customers, making this partnership a natural fit."

The brand is bringing halftime giveaways, in-stadium activations, and high-quality flavor to Las Vegas Lights fans at Cashman Field through the 2026 season.

"Las Vegas is quickly emerging as a premier destination for professional sports," said Ashley Morris, CEO of Capriotti's® Sandwich Shop. "The Las Vegas Lights are helping drive that energy, and we're excited to partner with a team that's bringing so much passion and excitement to the city both on and off the pitch."

Throughout the 2026 season, Capriotti's will amplify the match day experience with interactive signage at Cashman Field, branded in-game promotions, and halftime contests engaging local youth athletes across various sports. Plus, select matches will include sandwich giveaways and on-field experiences.

Bilingual and Spanish creative will roll out across in-stadium and digital channels, connecting with fans in ways that reflect the vibrant and diverse Las Vegas community. Fans can stay in the loop by following @capriottis and @LVLightsFC on social for the latest updates and exclusive content.

Lights Fans Score Exclusive Perks with Capriotti's

Vegas Lights fans can enjoy exclusive offers all season long, starting with a Free 8" Small Sub* on their next purchase by signing up for Capriotti's Rewards at capriottis.com/freesub.

*Terms and conditions apply, visit capriottis.com/deals for details.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 6, 2026

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