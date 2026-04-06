Fan Vote Now Open: Blake Willey's Breakthrough Goal Nominated for Goal of the Week

Published on April 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Sacramento, Calif. - Earlier today, the USL Championship nominated Republic FC midfielder Blake Willey for Week 5 Goal of the Week. The fan vote is now open through Wednesday, April 8 at 9:00 p.m. PT at USLChampionship.com.

VOTE AT USLCHAMPIONSHIP.COM

Willey got Republic FC on the board in the 10th minute. Forster Ajago beat his defender down the left side and turned the corner to lay the ball off for Willey in front of goal. With a single touch, the 18-year-old calmly slotted the ball into the back of the net for his first career goal, sending the home crowd at Heart Health Park into an uproar. He is now the fifth homegrown player from Republic FC's youth academy to score a goal for the First Team.

The goal strengthens Willey's track record as one of the most consistent academy products in club history, further building on the momentum of last year's breakout season. In 2025, he set a new club record with 27 appearances and 1,590 minutes played, and became the first homegrown player to record three assists.

Willey first joined Republic FC's youth academy in 2017 at age 10 and featured in every age group before signing a professional contract at age 16 in November 2023. He is among a group of nine players to begin their pro career with the club's First Team, and over 60 players who have earned First Team opportunities through USL Academy Contracts.

Republic FC is back in action on the road this Saturday against Las Vegas Lights. Kickoff from Cashman Field is at 7:30 p.m. and the match will be broadcast on FOX40, the FOX40+ streaming app, and ESPN+.

The club returns to Heart Health Park on Tuesday, April 14, hosting MLS side Minnesota United in the U.S. Open Cup Round of 32. Kickoff is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are now on sale today at SacRepublicFC.com/tickets. Fans are encouraged to secure their seats early as this match is expected to sell out.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 6, 2026

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