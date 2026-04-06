Lexington Sporting Club Introduces Global Threads Collection
Published on April 6, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Lexington SC News Release
LEXINGTON, Ky. - The world's biggest sporting event is just months away, and Lexington Sporting Club is helping fans across the country celebrate and showcase their patriotism with the Global Threads Collection.
The Global Threads Collection features nine different countries, proudly displaying the nations' colors, flag on the right sleeve and name abbreviation on the left.
Countries included in the Global Threads Collection are:
Argentina
Brazil
France
Germany
Jamaica
Mexico
Portugal
Spain
United States
The silhouette design at the bottom of each kit reflects the passion, energy and festivities fans from all across the world bring to the international stage.
This jersey presale begins Monday, April 6 and closes Sunday, April 19. Jerseys are expected to begin shipping in mid-May, just in time for this summer's action.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 6, 2026
- Lexington Sporting Club Introduces Global Threads Collection - Lexington SC
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