Jet's Pizza Named Official Pizza Partner of Lexington Sporting Club

Published on June 9, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club is excited to announce a partnership with Jet's Pizza, one of the nation's leading pizza brands and home of the famous Detroit-style pizza, naming Jet's Pizza the official pizza partner of LSC.

The agreement not only makes Jet's famous 4-Corner Pizza® available throughout Lexington SC Stadium on matchday, but also allows fans to claim a free 4-Corner Pizza® online up to 48 hours after every LSC home win using the promo code LSCWIN.

"At Jet's Pizza, we believe sports bring communities together, and we're proud to partner with Lexington Sporting Club to support the incredible fans, families and energy that make Lexington special," said Mike Schutzler, owner of Lexington's Jet's Pizza locations.

Known for its signature Detroit-style pizza, Jet's Pizza has built a loyal following through its commitment to quality ingredients and exceptional service. Founded in 1978 by brothers Eugene and John Jetts in Sterling Heights, Michigan, the company grew from a single neighborhood pizzeria into a nationally recognized brand with hundreds of locations across 25 states.

"We're excited to welcome Jet's Pizza as the Official Pizza Partner of Lexington Sporting Club," said Madyson Foster Smith, head of partnerships for LSC. "Great soccer and great pizza are a perfect combination, and having Jet's available on match days will make the fan experience even better for everyone who comes out to support the club. Jet's is a brand that values community, just like LSC, and we're looking forward to creating some fun and memorable moments together at the pitch."

In addition to its famous Detroit-style pizza, Jet's offers hand-tossed pizzas, thin-crust pizzas, New York-style pizzas, fresh salads, breads and desserts. Throughout its growth, the company has remained committed to the quality and customer experience that have defined the brand since its founding.

The partnership continues to expand top-tier food accessibility at Lexington SC Stadium and reflects the club's continued promise of collaborating with businesses that share its passion for community, family and creating unforgettable experiences.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from June 9, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.