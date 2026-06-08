LSC to Host Second Teddy Bear Toss on June 13 to Benefit Golisano Children's Hospital at UK

Published on June 8, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club will host its second annual Teddy Bear Toss during the LSC Men's match on June 13 against San Antonio FC. The event invites fans to support Golisano Children's Hospital at UK, benefiting pediatric patients and families throughout the region.

Fans attending the match are encouraged to donate a new, unused and tagged teddy bear or stuffed animal. Upon arrival, supporters will receive a clear bag, ribbon and card to write a short message of encouragement or inspiration.

The Teddy Bear Toss will take place at halftime, when fans can toss their packaged teddy bears onto the pitch. All collected stuffed animals will be delivered to Golisano Children's Hospital at UK for children receiving treatment and care.

Through initiatives like the Teddy Bear Toss, Lexington SC continues to partner with organizations that provide essential services and support to children and families across the region.







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