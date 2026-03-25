Presthus Claims Spot on 2026US Open Cup Team of the Round - First Round
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Hartford Athletic News Release
FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. - Now in his second season with the team, TJ Presthus of Hartford Athletic was named to the 2026 US Open Cup Team of the Round - First Round. The announcement was made by the U.S. Soccer organization on Wednesday afternoon.
In their U.S. Open Cup matchup against FC Motown back on March 18, Presthus scored on a header in the 33rd minute in a 2-0 victory. The New Albany, Ohio native stood tall in the backfield, making an incredible body save in front of the goal, and helped Hartford preserve a clean sheet victory.
Hartford Athletic, currently sitting at 2-0-1, host Indy Eleven at Trinity Health Stadium in their highly anticipated home opener on Saturday, March 28th, at 5:00 pm. Tickets are available now at hartfordathletic.com.
For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the squad via social media on 'X', Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026
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