Presthus Claims Spot on 2026US Open Cup Team of the Round - First Round

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







FAYETTEVILLE, Ga. -  Now in his second season with the team, TJ Presthus of Hartford Athletic was named to the 2026 US Open Cup Team of the Round - First Round. The announcement was made by the U.S. Soccer organization on Wednesday afternoon.

In their U.S. Open Cup matchup against FC Motown back on March 18, Presthus scored on a header in the 33rd minute in a 2-0 victory. The New Albany, Ohio native stood tall in the backfield, making an incredible body save in front of the goal, and helped Hartford preserve a clean sheet victory.

Hartford Athletic, currently sitting at 2-0-1, host Indy  Eleven  at Trinity Health Stadium  in their highly  anticipated  home opener on Saturday, March 28th, at 5:00 pm.  Tickets are available now at hartfordathletic.com.

For the latest on the Hartford Athletic, follow the squad  via social media on 'X',  Facebook, and Instagram @hfdathletic.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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