Medgy Alexandre Signed to New Battery Deal, Loaned to Spokane Velocity
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Charleston Battery News Release
The Charleston Battery announced the signing of forward Medgy Alexandre for the rest of the 2026 season and subsequent loan to USL League One side Spokane Velocity FC on Wednesday, pending league and federation approval.
Alexandre initially joined the Battery on a 25-day contract and made his club debut during Charleston's 2-1 opening day win over Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC.
The 21-year-old winger now joins Leigh Veidman's Spokane side, who have made the USL League One Final in back-to-back seasons.
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