Brooklyn FC Comes up Short in 0-3 at Lexington SC
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Lexington, Kentucky - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) fell 0-3 to Lexington SC on Wednesday night after a scoreless first half gave way to three late goals from the hosts.
Rookie full back Callum Frogson made his professional debut, starting for Brooklyn, while goalkeeper Jackson Lee also made his club debut and recorded six saves.
Brooklyn created early chances, including a fourth-minute effort from midfielder Tommy McNamara that was saved by Lexington goalkeeper Oliver Semmle, while Brooklyn goalkeeper Jackson Lee made multiple saves in the first half to keep the match level, including stops on winger Michael Adedokun and forward Phillip Goodrum.
The breakthrough came in the 75th minute when Lexington midfielder Aaron Molloy converted a free kick into the top right corner to give Lexington a 1-0 lead.
Lexington extended the advantage in the 85th minute as midfielder Blaine Ferri finished a left-footed shot from the left side of the box, assisted by midfielder Nick Firmino.
The hosts added a third in the 90th minute when substitute forward Malik Henry-Scott scored from close range following a fast break assisted by Adedokun.
Brooklyn generated several second-half attempts through winger CJ Olney Jr, forward Markus Anderson, and forward Shaan Hundal, but were unable to find the net as Lexington secured the 3-0 result.
SCORING SUMMARY
Brooklyn FC - NONE
Lexington SC - Aaron Molloy 75', Blaine Ferri 85', Malik Henry-Scott 90'
DISCIPLINE
Yellow Cards - Gabriel Alves (BK 3'), Malik Pinto (BK 18'), Nick Firmino (LEX 19'), Aaron Molloy (LEX 30'), Rocco Romeo (BK 74'), Taimu Okiyoshi (BK 73'), Phillip Goodrum (LEX 67'), Alfredo Midence (LEX 65')
Red Cards - NONE
LINEUPS
Brooklyn FC - Jackson Lee; Ryan McLaughlin, Rocco Romeo (Vuk Latinovich 78'), Gabriel Alves, Callum Frogson (Thomas Vancaeyezeele 59'); Abdoulaye Kanté (Markus Anderson 68'), Malik Pinto (Taimu Okiyoshi 59'), Tommy McNamara; Peter Mangione (CJ Olney Jr 68'), Shaan Hundal, Stefan Stojanovic
Unused Substitutes: Lukas Burns, Juan Carlos Obregón Jr
Lexington SC - Oliver Semmle; Javain Brown (Joe Hafferty 71'), Arturo Ordóñez, Kendall Burks, Jacob Greene (Xavier Zengue 61'); Aaron Molloy, Nicolas Firmino, Marcus Epps (Alfredo Midence 60'); Michael Adedokun, Phillip Goodrum (Malik Henry-Scott 88'), Blaine Ferri
Unused Substitutes: Jonathan Stout, Garrett Addams, Andrew Caborn, Tarik Scott
UP NEXT
Brooklyn FC return home to Coney Island to face Louisville City FC on Saturday, March 28, with kickoff set for 7:30 PM ET. Fans can watch the match live on ESPN+. Tickets are available now on SeatGeek.
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