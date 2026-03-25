San Antonio FC Forward Christian Sorto Named to U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio FC forward Christian Sorto has been named to the U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round bench following the squad's victory in the first round.

Sorto scored a brace in San Antonio's 6-0 win over ASC New Stars, posting his first two goals for the club. The Salvadoran international added three shots on target while completing 22 of 24 passes in 71 minutes of play to help SAFC advance to the second round.

San Antonio FC returns to Open Cup play next week, hosting FC Tulsa on Wednesday, April 1. Kickoff from Toyota Field is set for 7:30 p.m., and the match will be broadcast on Paramount+. The 2026 season is presented by Toyota.

2026 U.S. Open Cup Team of the Round - First Round

F - Daniel Burko (Westchester SC)

F - Nick Firmino (Lexington SC)

F - Tola Showunmi (Louisville City FC)

M - Alexander Dalou (Detroit City FC)

M - Preston Tabort Etaka (Detroit City FC)

M - Ben Fall (Asheville City SC)

M - Ariel Mbumba (Cruizers FC)

D - Sami Guediri (Union Omaha)

D - Samuel Owusu (Union Omaha)

D - T.J. Presthus (Hartford Athletic)

GK - Isaiah Goldson (Flint City Bucks)

Bench

F - Quincy Amarikwa (Valley 559 FC)

F - Christian Sorto (San Antonio FC)

F - Colton Swan (Charleston Battery)

M - Sergio Ors Navarro (Union Omaha)

M - Kevin O'Connor (FC Naples)

D - Dani Rovira (Rhode Island FC)

GK - Christian Herrera (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

Coach

Chris Taylor (Vermont Green FC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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