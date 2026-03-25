Danny Vitiello's Penalty Stop Nominated for Save of the Week

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Earlier today, the USL Championship nominated Republic FC goalkeeper Danny Vitiello for Week 3 Save of the Week. The fan vote is open now through Thursday, March 26 at 9:00 p.m. PT at USLChampionship.com.

Vitiello helped his team secure its fourth undefeated result (across all competitions) against regional rivals Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night. After Monterey Bay pulled even late in the match, they had an opportunity to steal all three points at the death when the referee awarded a penalty. Midfielder Nick Ross stepped up to the spot and put a solid shot on frame, but Vitiello dove to his right with an outstretched hand to make the save and deny the Crisp-and-Kelp their first win of the season.

Through four matches in league and Open Cup play, Vitiello has recorded three clean sheets. On Opening Night, he took sole possession of the league's all-time regular season clean sheets record and has since become the first player to earn 60 shutouts in the USL Championship regular season.

Republic FC returns to action this Saturday with another home match, this week up against Western Conference foe El Paso Locomotive FC. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com. The contest will also be broadcast live on FOX40 and CBS Sports Golazo Network.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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