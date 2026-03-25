Sporting JAX Adds New Additions to Men's USL Championship Roster

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sporting Club Jacksonville News Release







Sporting Club Jacksonville announced today the addition of two new members to their men's USL Championship inaugural roster. Midfielder and Sporting JAX Academy contract signing Jack Proctor and defender Ryan Edwards join the squad pending league and federation approval.

The signings add new depth to the inaugural roster along with youthfulness and experience ahead of their third match in their inaugural season in the USL Championship League.

"They are both incredible players and have already contributed a lot to the practices and the team," said Head Coach Liam Fox. "They're fitting right in with the rest of the team and it's fun to watch."

The addition of Jack Proctor marks the first Academy contract signing to the new squad. From Indianapolis, Indiana, the 17-year-old midfielder is getting his first taste of professional life. Proctor has spent the last year developing in the UPSL with DME Academy in Daytona Beach, and before that, has spent time on trial with English clubs like Middlesbrough FC.

"It's obviously a big jump for me, but one that I'm excited to make," said Proctor. "I'm learning a lot from the veteran guys and the level at which they play is much more competitive than what I've seen in my career so far, but it's something that I think I can be a part of and make a contribution in whatever way I can."

On the opposite side of the youthfulness, is the experience that 6'4" Ryan Edwards brings to the pitch. The defender, from Liverpool, is bringing veteran experience and leadership to the Sporting JAX backline. With experience in previous professional settings like the Indian Super League, where he captained Chennaiyin FC for two seasons, and Falkirk in the Scottish Premiership, Edwards is ready to bring a new level to the new squad.

"This is a good group," said Edwards. "Mark (Warburton) and Liam (Fox) have put together some incredible players, and I'm just happy to be a part of it. Being on the very first roster of a new team is something every player dreams of, so this has been a great experience so far."

Sporting JAX continues evolving as they kickoff their inaugural season in the USL Championship League. With two games under their belt, the squad heads into their third fixture of the season against Miami FC on Wednesday, March 25 at UNF Hodges Stadium.

Fans can find upcoming match details and ticket information at sportingjax.com, and can stay connected with the latest news, matchday updates, and behind-the-scenes stories by following @Sporting_JAX across all social platforms.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

Sporting JAX Adds New Additions to Men's USL Championship Roster - Sporting Club Jacksonville

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