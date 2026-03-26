Locomotive Youth Soccer Joins ECNL Girls Regional League, Bringing First-Ever Competition to El Paso
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
El Paso Locomotive FC News Release
EL PASO, Texas - El Paso Locomotive FC Youth Soccer announced during an event at Texas Tech Health El Paso that it will join the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) Girls Regional League beginning in the Fall of 2026, marking the first time a girls' program in El Paso will compete within the ECNL structure.
The club will field seven teams across the ECNL pathway. Six teams (U13-U18/19) will compete in the region, while one U12 team will compete in the Pre-ECNL platform, establishing a pipeline for elite female athletes in the region.
"This is a landmark moment for our organization, and even more importantly, for girls' soccer in the city of El Paso," said Ulysus Torres, Director of Youth Soccer. "This milestone represents opportunity, vision, community, impact, and organizational alignment within El Paso Locomotive Youth Soccer."
Locomotive youth soccer programs will compete in the ECNL Girls Regional League Mountain Division, aligning with the club's boys program and further strengthening its unified approach to high-level player development. Torres said, "With elite, top-tier national platforms now established on both the boys' and girls' sides of the club, we are uniquely positioned to lead the future of youth soccer development and expand pathways of opportunity throughout our city and the broader Borderplex region. The future of girls' soccer has never been brighter."
The ECNL Girls Regional League provides local players access to one of the most competitive and respected youth soccer platforms in the country, including elite competition, training standards, and college recruiting exposure for boys and girls.
More information regarding team formation, tryouts, and the upcoming 2026-27 season will be announced in the coming months.
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