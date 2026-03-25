Christian Herrera Named to Team of the Round in the US Open Cup

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC and the Lamar Hunt US Open Cup officially announced today that Christian Herrera has been named to the Team of the Round bench for round 1 of the 2026 US Open Cup Tournament.

Herrera delivered an outstanding performance in the first round against Azteca FC. He not only saved a penalty kick in the 8 ¬Â², but also finished the match with a clean sheet. Over the course of the game, Herrera recorded four saves, had 42 touches, and maintained a passing accuracy of 90%.

US Open Cup Team of the Round - Round 1

F - Daniel Burko (Westchester SC)

F - Nick Firmino (Lexington SC)

F - Tola Showunmi (Louisville City FC)

M - Alexander Dalou (Detroit City FC)

M - Preston Tabort Etaka (Detroit City FC)

M - Ben Fall (Asheville City SC)

M - Ariel Mbumba (Cruizers FC)

D - Sami Guediri (Union Omaha)

D - Samuel Owusu (Union Omaha)

D - T.J. Presthus (Hartford Athletic)

GK - Isaiah Goldson (Flint City Bucks)

Coach - Brendan Burke, Hartford Athletic

Bench - Quincy Amarikwa (Valley 559 FC), Christian Sorto (San Antonio FC), Colton Swan (Charleston Battery), Sergio Ors Navarro (Union Omaha), Kevin O'Connor (FC Naples), Dani Rovira (Rhode Island FC), Christian Herrera (Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC)

On March 28, the squad stays on the road to face New Mexico United. The Switchbacks then return home to Weidner Field on April 1 for a US Open Cup matchup against Spokane Velocity. To stay up to date on the Switchbacks FC follow our social @switchbacksfc or head to our website.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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