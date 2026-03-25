Brooklyn FC's Jaden Servania Called up to Puerto Rico National Team for FIFA Series Puerto Rico 2026
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) Men today announced that the Puerto Rico Men's National Team, El Huracán Azul, has called up midfielder Jaden Servania for the opening round of the FIFA Series Puerto Rico 2026.
Servania joins the Puerto Rico squad for their home match vs. Guam on Wednesday, March 25, at Estadio Juan Ramón Loubriel in Bayamón. Kickoff is at 8:00 PM local time.
Puerto Rico's second match in the international window is scheduled for Saturday against either the US Virgin Islands or American Samoa, depending on the result of their clash earlier on Wednesday.
Servania made his senior debut for Puerto Rico in 2021 and was most recently called up for an international friendly against Argentina in October 2025.
Servania has made two appearances for Brooklyn FC during the 2026 USL Championship season, including one start.
Brooklyn FC Men take on Lexington SC on Wednesday, March 25, at 7:00 pm ET and then return home Saturday, March 28, for a 7:30 p.m. ET match vs. Louisville City FC. Tickets are available now on SeatGeek.
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