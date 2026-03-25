FC Tulsa Launches 'Pups at the Pitch' for March 28 Match

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, Okla. - FC Tulsa is excited to announce Pups at the Pitch, a promotion for our upcoming home match against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, March 28 at 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field.

Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now).

Promotional highlights of this Saturday's match include a dog bandana giveaway for the first 250 at the gate. Dogs are welcome to enjoy the action from the GA Lawn areas, where water bowls will be stationed to keep them cool and hydrated.

Dog owners and their pups must enter through the Oil Derrick entrance (corner of Elgin and Archer) and sign a waiver confirming their dog is up to date on vaccines and that they accept responsibility for their dog's behavior. All dogs must be on a non-retractable leash, and only one dog is permitted per adult.

In addition to the on-field action, the night will feature local pet adoption agencies, with appearances from River Trail Animal Hospital, Helpless Hounds and Veterinary Associates. Whether you're looking to adopt or get some tips on training, this is the place to be.







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