Republic FC Forwards Mayele Malango and Da'vian Kimbrough Earn National Team Call Ups
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Sacramento Republic FC News Release
Mayele Malango has earned his third call up to the Malawi National Team for the Mukuru Four Nations Tournament. Set up as a four-team bracket, the competition will feature national teams from Malawi, Zambia, Botswana, and Zimbabwe. Malango and the Flames have been drawn to play Zambia on March 28, with the winner advancing to face the winner of the Botswana/Zimbabwe match in the Final.
In four previous appearances for the national team, Malango has added a goal and an assist.
"We are thrilled that Mayele has continued to receive international recognition," said Republic FC Head Coach Neill Collins. "This opportunity is a testament to the way he represents himself on and off the pitch, and we're confident he'll represent our club well overseas."
Joining Malango on international duty is 16-year-old Da'vian Kimbrough, who will re-join Mexico's U-16 National Team for the Mondial Football Montaigu. Hosted in France, this annual U-16 tournament features the top youth national teams from across the globe, and has been the proving ground for some of the biggest names in football.
Kimbrough recently made his first professional start, featuring alongside fellow homegrown teammates Blake Willey and Chibi Ukaegbu in Republic FC's Open Cup win on March 18.
"Da'vian's selection is a reflection of the progress he's made and the hard work he puts in daily," said Neill Collins. "He continues to develop into a top player and this opportunity is well deserved."
Republic FC returns to action this Saturday against El Paso Locomotive FC. Tickets to the 7:00 p.m. match are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.
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