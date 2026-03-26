Las Vegas Lights FC Midfielder Edison Azcona and Forward Oalex Anderson Called Up for International Duty

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that midfielder Edison Azcona and forward Oalex Anderson have received call ups to the Dominican Republic National Team and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Team, respectively.

The Dominican Republic will face El Salvador on March 26 and Cuba on March 29. Both matches will be held at the Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.

Meanwhile, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will travel to Bonaire to face the host national team on March 26 and Barbados on March 29 at Antonio Trinidad Stadium.

All four friendly matches are valid for the new edition of the Concacaf Friendly Series.

The Concacaf Friendly Series is a tournament created to provide official friendly matches for national teams from the Concacaf region in preparation for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.

In this new edition, the Dominican Republic is part of Group A alongside El Salvador, Cuba, and Martinique. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is part of Group C, competing against Bonaire, Barbados, and Saint Martin.

Azcona has 16 caps for the Dominican Republic across multiple regional competitions, tallying four assists and one goal.

Anderson has made 52 appearances for the Vincy Heat, scoring 26 goals and contributing with six assists. His 26 goals place him in third place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines' all-time top goalscorer rankings, eight goals behind record-holding striker Shandel Samuel.

Dominican Republic National Team Schedule

March 26 at 5 p.m. PT: Dominican Republic vs El Salvador

Concacaf Friendly Series - Matchday One

Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

March 29 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Dominican Republic vs Cuba

Concacaf Friendly Series - Matchday Two

Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic

St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Team Schedule

March 26 at 11:30 p.m. PT: St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Bonaire

Concacaf Friendly Series - Matchday One

Antonio Trinidad Stadium, Rincon, Bonaire

March 29 at 7:00 p.m. PT: St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs Barbados

Concacaf Friendly Series - Matchday Two

Antonio Trinidad Stadium, Rincon, Bonaire







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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