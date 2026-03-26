Las Vegas Lights FC Midfielder Edison Azcona and Forward Oalex Anderson Called Up for International Duty
Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
Las Vegas Lights FC today announced that midfielder Edison Azcona and forward Oalex Anderson have received call ups to the Dominican Republic National Team and the St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Team, respectively.
The Dominican Republic will face El Salvador on March 26 and Cuba on March 29. Both matches will be held at the Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic.
Meanwhile, St. Vincent and the Grenadines will travel to Bonaire to face the host national team on March 26 and Barbados on March 29 at Antonio Trinidad Stadium.
All four friendly matches are valid for the new edition of the Concacaf Friendly Series.
The Concacaf Friendly Series is a tournament created to provide official friendly matches for national teams from the Concacaf region in preparation for the 2026-27 Concacaf Nations League.
In this new edition, the Dominican Republic is part of Group A alongside El Salvador, Cuba, and Martinique. St. Vincent and the Grenadines is part of Group C, competing against Bonaire, Barbados, and Saint Martin.
Azcona has 16 caps for the Dominican Republic across multiple regional competitions, tallying four assists and one goal.
Anderson has made 52 appearances for the Vincy Heat, scoring 26 goals and contributing with six assists. His 26 goals place him in third place in St. Vincent and the Grenadines' all-time top goalscorer rankings, eight goals behind record-holding striker Shandel Samuel.
Dominican Republic National Team Schedule
March 26 at 5 p.m. PT: Dominican Republic vs El Salvador
Concacaf Friendly Series - Matchday One
Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
March 29 at 3:00 p.m. PT: Dominican Republic vs Cuba
Concacaf Friendly Series - Matchday Two
Estadio Cibao in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic
St. Vincent and the Grenadines National Team Schedule
March 26 at 11:30 p.m. PT: St. Vincent and the Grenadines at Bonaire
Concacaf Friendly Series - Matchday One
Antonio Trinidad Stadium, Rincon, Bonaire
March 29 at 7:00 p.m. PT: St. Vincent and the Grenadines vs Barbados
Concacaf Friendly Series - Matchday Two
Antonio Trinidad Stadium, Rincon, Bonaire
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