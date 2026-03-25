Match Preview: Phoenix Rising at FC Tulsa

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Phoenix Rising FC News Release







With its early-season three-match home stretch behind it, Phoenix Rising next makes its way to Tulsa, Oklahoma, for only the 6th meeting against FC Tulsa in regular season play. With only one loss in the regular-season series (1-1-3), Rising is looking to pick up its first victory against Tulsa since 2024 and avenge the 1-0 defeat at ONEOK Field that ended the club's 2025 season.

"Our focus is how we want to continue to develop as a group and get better," said Rising Head Coach Pa-Modou Kah. "We want to take the good things from the last game while rectifying the and improving the things we know that we can do far  much better."

Rising hits the road unbeaten in three matches across all competitions -- with a victory and pair of draws -- looking for a key early-season against last season's runners-up.

GAMEDAY INFORMATION  

WHAT: Phoenix Rising v FC Tulsa

WHEN: Saturday, March 28 (5:00 p.m. PT) 

WHERE: ONEOK Field (Tulsa, OK) 

HOW TO WATCH:  3TV, ESPN+, Rising Radio (English)

COMING OFF A COMEBACK

Forward Gunnar Studenhofft and midfielder Diego Gómez are both coming off big nights in Rising's 2-2 come-from-behind draw against Oakland Roots SC on March 21. Down 2-0 entering the 85th minute, Gómez sparked the comeback with a well-struck shot that found side netting. 10 minutes later, Studenhofft scored his first goal in a Rising kit with a perfectly-placed header to earn the team a point.

"I think once we put that together we had the fighting spirit and we knew the fans were behind us, it was all us to end with, and that's what we did," Studenhofft said. "We will take the point but next week we want to come for the win, all three points and show what this club has and what this team has to offer."

Saturday's late rally marked the second straight match Rising scored multiple goals after the 85th minute, after finding the net in the 90th and 94th minute in its U.S. Open Cup win over San Ramon FC earlier in the week. Now, Rising will look to start matches on the front foot as it tries to turn thrilling late draws into crucial victories.

CONTROLLING THE MATCH

Rising has not only emphasized possession in its style of play, but through the opening stretch of the season the club has consistently won the possession battle, often finishing matches with more than 55% of the ball while also averaging double-digit shot totals per game.

That sustained control has helped the team limit opponents to fewer opportunities while creating steady pressure in the attacking third. In multiple matches already this year, Rising has outshot its opponent and held the advantage in both possession and total passes, showing that the team's patient build-up play is translating into measurable results on the field.

"We just dominated the second half as a whole - we had more possession and that allows us to create more chances," forward Charlie Dennis said. "It was about not giving up and putting balls into the box and eventually we'll get a goal, as long as we keep the leading and that, then we'll show the fight.

RETURNING TO TULSA

For Rising, Saturday's match against FC Tulsa is more than just another early-season road game.

On the field, Tulsa enters the match with four points (1-1-1), most recently picking up a 3-2 win over Las Vegas Lights FC. Offensively, Kalil ElMedkhar, Rémi Cabral and Owen Damm - who was named Player of the Game in the win over Las Vegas - have each scored once this season.

Off it, Rising returns to the same field where last year's postseason run ended. BeforeTulsa eventually finished as runners-up in the final, with goalkeeper Alex Tambakis expected to play a key role once again. On Saturday, Rising will look to turn a sour memory into early-season momentum.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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