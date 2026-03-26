Lexington SC Earns First Win of the Season in 3-0 Shutout over Brooklyn FC

Published on March 25, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Lexington SC News Release







LEXINGTON, Ky. - Lexington Sporting Club earned its first victory of 2026 Wednesday, defeating Brooklyn FC 3-0 and shutting out the New York side in front of its home fans.

The match began with an arrhythmic first half, dictated by 17 total fouls and four yellow cards distributed. Neither side was able to find its footing, though LSC played with 62% of possession in the period.

Head Coach Mac Hemmi rallied his troops at halftime, however, and Lexington came to life in the final 25 minutes of play.

Aaron Molloy got the Greens on the board first in the 75 ¬Â² minute. The Irishman floated a service into the box from a free kick, and the ball ended up sailing past the keeper and into the net.

Just 10 minutes later, Blaine Ferri doubled LSC's lead with a rocket. Nick Firmino's initial shot was blocked, but he trailed his attempt and dished the rebound out to Ferri. The Texas native struck his shot with fury and drove it past the last defender and the keeper.

The goal marked Ferri's first USL Championship score for the club since signing back in August, 2025.

Malik Henry-Scott joined in on the fun in the 90+2 ¬Â² minute with his first professional goal. Despite being swarmed by three defenders at the top of the box, he somehow conjured a shooting lane from thin air and cashed in his first.

Not only did the win constitute LSC's first league win in 2026, but also its second clean sheet of the campaign. When factoring in the club's U.S. Open Cup performance last week, the Greens have now scored 12 goals over its last two matches.

GOALS

LEX: 75 ¬Â² Aaron Molloy

LEX: 85 ¬Â² Blaine Ferri (assist: Nick Firmino)

LEX: 90+2 ¬Â² Malik Henry-Scott (assist: Michael Adedokun)

LINEUPS

LEX: Oliver Semmle, Javain Brown (71 ¬Â² Joe Hafferty), Kendall Burks, Arturo Ordóñez, Jacob Greene (61 ¬Â² Xavier Zengue), Aaron Molloy, Blaine Ferri, Marcus Epps (60 ¬Â² Alfredo Midence), Michael Adedokun, Nick Firmino, Phillip Goodrum (88 ¬Â² Malik Henry-Scott)

BKN: Jackson Lee, Callum Frogson (59 ¬Â² Thomas Vancaeyezeele), Gabriel Alves, Rocco Romeo (78 ¬Â² Vuk Latinovich), Ryan McLaughlin, Tommy McNamara, Malik Pinto (59 ¬Â² Taimu Okiyoshi), Peter Mangione (68 ¬Â² CJ Olney Jr.), Abdoulaye Kante (68 ¬Â² Markus Anderson), Shaan Hundal, Stefan Stojanovic

UP NEXT

Lexington SC will play its first road match of the season Sunday, March 29 at San Antonio FC. The contest marks the club's second match over an 11-day span.

Aaron Molloy - 75 ¬Â² Minute

Blaine Ferri - 85 ¬Â² Minute

Malik Henry-Scott - 90+2 ¬Â² Minute







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 25, 2026

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