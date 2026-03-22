Hartford Prevails over Brooklyn

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Hartford Athletic completed their away road trip in dramatic fashion Saturday night, defeating Brooklyn FC 2-1 at Maimonides Park in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs. The result moves Hartford to 2-1-0 on the 2026 USL Championship season and extends the club's outstanding road form heading into the highly anticipated home opener next week against Indy Eleven.

Hartford came out of the gates with complete control in the first half, dictating the tempo and creating danger early. Augistine Williams broke the deadlock first in the 18th minute, finishing off a sharp assist from Barry Coffey to give the Boys in Green the lead. Hartford wasn't done there - Coffey then got on the scoresheet himself, powering home a header off a perfectly delivered corner kick from Sebastian Anderson in the 40th minute to double the advantage before the break. It was Coffey's first goal in a Hartford Athletic uniform, and a standout individual performance with a hand in both goals.

The second half told a very different story. Brooklyn FC came out with renewed urgency and relentless pressure, generating a staggering 26 total shot attempts on the night - 11 of which were on target. Brooklyn pulled one back to set up a tense finale, and Hartford found themselves firmly on the back heel for large stretches of the second 45. But standing between Brooklyn and an equalizer was goalkeeper Antony Siaha, who turned -in a performance for the ages - making 10 saves, including a difficult diving effort in the 86th minute, to keep the Boys in Green ahead and secure all three points.

The numbers paint a remarkable picture. Hartford registered just two shots on goal all night - and both found the back of the net. Brooklyn, despite a dominant second half and outshooting Hartford 11-2 on target, could convert just once. It was a masterclass in efficiency and resilience.

View photos and videos from the match here.

With the road trip now complete, Hartford turns its full attention to Trinity Health Stadium, where the highly anticipated 2026 home opener against Indy Eleven is set for March 28th.

Tickets are available now at hartfordathletic.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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