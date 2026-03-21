Orange County SC Aims to End Draw Streak vs Colorado Springs Switchbacks

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC resumes the 2026 season at home on Saturday with a matchup against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC. After opening the campaign with two draws, OCSC is beginning to build momentum and will look to turn that progress into its first victory of the 2026 season.

Both clubs have navigated the opening two matches of the regular season without a loss, yet each has identified clear areas for growth. Orange County SC has demonstrated resilience in earning points on the road and at home, while Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC secured a win in their most recent outing, showcasing their ability to grind out results despite some defensive inconsistencies.

The 2026 rosters reflect thoughtful offseason moves for both sides. Orange County SC has built around a strong core of returning veterans complemented by emerging young talent, creating a balanced squad with depth in key areas. Colorado Springs, meanwhile, has bolstered its attacking options with experienced goal scorers and dynamic midfielders capable of dictating play. Early indicators suggest this could be an entertaining, open contest, with both teams displaying attacking ambition but also occasional vulnerabilities at the back that could lead to goals on either end.

Midfield control will likely prove decisive. The side that dominates possession, tempo, and transitions in the central third stands the best chance of imposing its game plan and creating high-quality scoring opportunities.

Adding an extra layer of intrigue is the return of fan favorite goalkeeper Colin Shutler to Championship Soccer Stadium. Shutler, who built a strong reputation during his time with Orange County SC, joined Colorado Springs in the offseason and will now face his former club in what promises to be an emotional encounter for supporters on both sides.

Orange County SC has historically performed well on home soil at Championship Soccer Stadium, winning five of their last seven matches in Irvine. Leveraging that home advantage, combined with growing momentum, positions OCSC as a team ready to take the next step and secure a crucial three points in front of their passionate local crowd.

Colin-Rado Switch Teams

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC favor a fluid, possession-oriented approach, emphasizing quick wing play, sharp transitions, and aggressive counter-pressing to regain the ball high up the pitch.

Key attacking threats include forward Khori Bennett as the primary focal point, ably supported by wingers Jonas Fjeldberg and Adrien Perez, whose pace and directness stretch defenses. In midfield, Aidan Rocha and Isaiah Foster deliver creativity going forward while providing solid defensive cover and energy in transitions.

The Switchbacks pose danger across the field, with former Orange County SC defender Duke Lacroix likely to exploit the left flank and create problems for OCSC. Defenders Isaiah Foster and Talen Maples anchor the back line while adding aerial threat on set pieces and counters.

In goal, expect Christian Herrera to start-he currently holds the edge as the proven No. 1, though Colin Shutler remains a reliable, experienced option. Both are accomplished shot-stoppers capable of making game-changing saves.

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10 -13-7 (8th)

Goals Scored: 35 | Goals Allowed: 48 I Clean Sheets: 7

Players to Watch:

M Sam Williams

GK Colin Shutler

Spring in OC

Orange County SC's attack, spearheaded by Ethan Zubak centrally with Jamir Johnson and Lyam MacKinnon providing width on the flanks, should find opportunities against a Colorado Springs defense that has shown vulnerability to errors and momentary lapses.

To capitalize, OCSC must be more clinical in the final third and aggressive when entering the box. Expect overlapping runs from fullback Ryan Doghman to stretch the play, midfield control from Chris Hegardt and Stephen Kelly, and dynamic movement from Johnson and MacKinnon. At the back, Tom Brewitt and Nico Benalcázar will be key in organizing the defense and containing the Switchbacks' potent attack.

Colorado Springs' forward line is likely to present goalkeeper Alex Rando with his toughest test of the young season.

OCSC 2025 USL Championship Regular Season Record: 10-11-9 (7th)

Goals Scored: 45 | Goals Allowed: 47 | Clean Sheets: 8

Players to Watch:

F Lyam MacKinnon

M Marcelo Palomino

Previous Matchup: 2025 USL Championship

Orange County SC 1-0 Colorado Springs (August 16th, 2025, Colorado Springs, CO)

Scoring Summary 62' Nico Benalcazar (OC)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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