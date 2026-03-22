Late Goal from Owen Damm Lifts FC Tulsa over Las Vegas Lights FC

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

FC Tulsa News Release







TULSA, OK - In a back-and-forth affair, midfielder Owen Damm's late strike gave FC Tulsa a 3-2 victory over Las Vegas Lights FC on Saturday night at ONEOK Field.

FC Tulsa is back in action at ONEOK Field next Saturday as it takes on Phoenix Rising FC at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at fctulsa.com/tickets or by calling 918-727-2231. The match will be broadcast on NOTV (News on 6 Now). The club is excited to celebrate Pups at the Pitch with promotional highlights including a dog bandana giveaway (250) and fun on the east lawn.

"We got three points, and we needed them," Head Coach Luke Spencer said. "I'm proud of the guys for fighting down the stretch, seeing the game out the way they needed to and being resilient. That's part of our identity. I'm so proud of those aspects."

FC Tulsa created numerous attacking threats early but couldn't capitalize to start the match. This led to the visitors taking advantage of a generous deflection to go up 1-0 in the 32nd minute. Their lead was short-lived, however, as forward Kalil ElMedkhar cleaned up some commotion in the box to even things up nine minutes later right before halftime.

The Lights came out firing to start the second half and forced goalkeeper Alex Tambakis to make some key saves. Against the run of play, Tulsa managed to jump on top with Damm finding the head of halftime substitute forward Remi Cabral in the 61st minute to go up 2-1. Five minutes later, however, Las Vegas found a smooth equalizer of their own to bring the match back to a stalemate.

"They make it tough," defender Abdoulaye Cissoko said. "Las Vegas is a good team with good individual players, so we knew we had to fight. It was a good game, back and forth, and we needed to keep fighting to earn the win."

The Scissortails made a few more substitutions to go for the three points at home. Then, in the 81st minute, defender Delentz Pierre niftily slid the ball back into the path of Damm on the left side of the box who smashed it inside the near post for a match winner. Tulsa saw out some late chances from the Lights to capture its first USL Championship victory of 2026 and keep its unbeaten resumé against Las Vegas intact.

"The ball set up to where I could shoot it first time," Damm said. "I just needed to put my laces through it and make sure it was on target to give it a chance, and luckily, it went in."

All three goalscorers for the Black and Gold recorded their first goals of the 2026 season. The night saw forward Nelson Pierre make his first start for FC Tulsa while midfielder Bailey Sparks also made his club debut.

USL CHAMPIONSHIP REGULAR SEASON - MATCH SUMMARY

FC Tulsa 3:2 Las Vegas Lights FC | ONEOK Field | Saturday, March 21, 2026

MATCH STATS | MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

SCORING

LV - Johnny Rodriguez 32' (Marc Ybarra)

TUL - Kalil ElMedkhar 41'

TUL - Remi Cabral 61' (Owen Damm)

LV - Abraham Okyere 66' (Rodriguez)

TUL - Damm 82' (Delentz Pierre)

MISCONDUCT

TUL - Remi Cabral (Yellow) 61'

TUL - Jeorgio Kocevski (Yellow) 66'

LV - Johnny Rodriguez (Yellow) 80'

LV - Manuel Arteaga (Yellow) 90'+1'

LINEUPS

FC Tulsa (3-4-3) - Alex Tambakis; Delentz Pierre, Abdoulaye Cissoko, Ian Carlo Souza Daniel (Lamar Batista 75'); Owen Damm, Bruno Kocevski, Jamie Webber (Raheem Somersall 45'), Lucas Stauffer; Kalil ElMedkhar (Stefan Lukic 72'), Nelson Pierre (Remi Cabral 45'), Bailey Sparks (Bruno Lapa 60')

Subs Not Used: Dane Jacomen, Harvey St. Clair, Zion Siranga

Las Vegas Lights FC (4-3-3) - Jared Mazzola; Themi Antonoglou (Edison Azcona 85'), Nate Jones (Elias Gärtig 79'), Aarón Guillén, Nyk Sessock; Carson Locker, Marc Ybarra (Giorgio Probo 59'), Nighte Pickering (Manuel Arteaga 59'); Abraham Okyere (Ben Mines 79'), Christian Pinzón, Jonathan Rodriguez

Subs Not Used: Charlie Lanphier, Shawn Smart

MATCH STATS: TUL | LV

GOALS: 3|2

ASSISTS: 2|2

POSSESSION: 35|65

SHOTS: 12|10

SHOTS ON GOAL: 5|3

SAVES: 2|2

FOULS: 10|15

OFFSIDES: 5|0

CORNERS: 4|6







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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