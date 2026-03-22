Monterey Bay FC's Wesley Leggett Scores his First Goal to Award MBFC Their First Point in Sacramento

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-2-1, 1 point) earned their first point of the 2026 USL Championship season in a 1-1 draw against Sacramento Republic FC (1-1-1, 5 points) at Heart Health Park.

Monterey Bay FC weathered early pressure in a physical first half that featured 10 fouls and multiple Sacramento chances. Goalkeeper Fernando Delgado delivered a standout performance, making two crucial saves to keep the match scoreless heading into halftime. Defender Adrian Malesevic also contributed defensively with five key actions to help stabilize the back line.

Monterey Bay showed attacking intent with a few chances created, but struggled to find rhythm in the final third as fouls and disrupted play limited sustained momentum.

The second half saw a tactical shift, including the introduction of Sebastian Lletget at halftime. Despite more possession and improved build-up play, Monterey Bay continued to search for clear-cut chances, relying heavily on wing play and lofted balls to threaten Sacramento's defense.

Sacramento Republic broke through in the 62nd minute when Forster Ajago finished from the center of the box to give the hosts a 1-0 lead.

Monterey Bay responded with a series of substitutions, including the debut of Riley Bidois in the 61st minute. The changes proved impactful late, as Wesley Leggett found the equalizer in the 85th minute with a left-footed strike to the bottom left corner, assisted by Bidois in his debut appearance to secure a crucial point on the road.

"It feels good," said Leggett on his first goal. "Obviously, the game was up and down. We had a really good first half, and we had a good showing in the second half. All glory to God and I'm thankful to get on the score sheet and help the team any way I can."

Leggett also emphasized the team's mentality after conceding. "Points on the road just shows resilience. If you can do it in a tough environment like this, we can do it anywhere in the league. We got punched in the mouth, but we showed resilience, we came back and that shows the unity of a great team."

Moments later, Monterey Bay had a chance to take all three points after being awarded a penalty in the 88th minute following a foul in the box. However, the attempt was saved, keeping the match level at 1-1.

Despite the missed opportunity, Monterey Bay showed resilience to battle back and earn a result after conceding, marking a positive step forward after a difficult start to the season.

"Feels good. Still got a lot to work on, but this game provides us with some momentum and a lot to build on," said defender Zackery Farnsworth. "I'm really proud of the group and the way we reacted to going a goal down. It's not about a single player-it's about our team coming together."

Farnsworth also highlighted the team's unity in a key post-match moment. "One of our guys missed a PK and was obviously down, but the first guy to come over and hug him was Giorgi [Lomtadze]. That says a lot about our group and how close we are."

Head Coach Jordan Stewart praised his squad's response and the impact of his substitutions.

"I think that even though we missed the penalty, we showed character," Stewart said. "We always ask our subs to make a difference, and today they did exactly that. It's a good point away-Sacramento is a great team-and it's something for us to build on."

On Riley Bidois' debut performance, Stewart added: "He obviously got an assist in his first game. He gives you that willingness up top to help secure progress through the final third. He's done a fantastic job, and it gives us confidence going into the next game."

Monterey Bay FC will now look to build on this result as they continue their road stretch in Las Vegas to take on Las Vegas Lights FC.

Looking ahead, Stewart emphasized the importance of carrying momentum forward. "The boys are always working hard. I'm very happy for Wes [Leggett] he's a student of the game. I'm happy for him and for the team to start the ball rolling."







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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