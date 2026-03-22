Orange County SC defeats Switchbacks, 1-0, with a last-minute thriller goal from Tyson Espy

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







Orange County SC remains undefeated in the USL Championship after Tyson Espy scored a late goal to push the team ahead in a 1-0 win against Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC.

The Orange & Black squared off against a dangerous Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC side in a disciplined and tactical first half, with both teams carefully probing for weaknesses. The match unfolded as a measured contest, defined by organized defending, calculated counterattacks, and a midfield battle for possession that limited clear scoring opportunities.

The game's lone moment of real danger came early in the 5th minute, when Chris Hegardt unleashed a right-footed effort from the left side of the box. His shot was expertly denied by Switchbacks goalkeeper Colin Shutler, who made a sharp diving save to his bottom left to keep the match level.

Colorado Springs applied consistent pressure high up the pitch, targeting Orange County's defensive third in search of forced errors and set-piece opportunities-an area that has proven fruitful for them early in the 2026 campaign.

Orange County SC, however, remained composed under pressure, opting to absorb the Switchbacks' advances and look to transition quickly on the counter. Despite their intent, most attacking movements were disrupted in midfield, preventing either side from establishing sustained offensive momentum.

The Orange & Black continued to showcase defensive skill in the second half. The Switchbacks pressed for a set-piece goal but were continuously shut out by Alex Rando and the OC backline.

Captain Tom Brewitt led the defensive band in their resilient performance. In the 70' minute, Colorado Springs had a big chance when Khori Bennett aimed to get a lead for the Switchbacks, but a spot-on slide from Brewitt dissipated the threat in an instant.

Right as the clock hit the 90' minute mark, Espy volleyed a deflected header from Colorado Springs' Talen Maples into the bottom right corner of the net, securing the lead for the County Boys.

The match ended after 4 minutes of added injury time. Rando secured his second clean sheet of the season. Orange County SC ended the match with 52% possession, five total shots, with two on target. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC walked away with 48%, 12 shots taken, but only two on target.

Orange County SC will head up to the Bay Area to play Oakland Roots SC on March 28th and return home on Wednesday, April 1st, for Round 2 of the US Open Cup against rivals Phoenix Rising FC.

MILESTONES AND FACTS:

Tyson Espy's first professional goal.

TEAM FIRST HALF SECOND HALF FULL TIME

OCSC 0 1 1

COS 0 0 0

SCORING SUMMARY:

90' Tyson Espy (OCSC)

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

ORANGE COUNTY SC

63' Tom Brewitt - Yellow Card

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC

ORANGE COUNTY SC LINEUP: (4-4-2)

Alex Rando (GK); Tom Brewitt (C), Nico Benalcazar, Ryan Doghman, Tyson Espy, Mouhamadou War, Stephen Kelly, Marcelo Palomino (81' Kevin Partida), Chris Hegardt (87' Ousmane Sylla), Mataeo Bunbury (66' Jamir Johnson), Ethan Zubak (66' Yaniv Bazini)

Unused subs: Tetsuya Kadono (GK); Tyson Espy, Apolo Marinch, Efern Solis, Oliver Kurnik

Head Coach: Danny Stone

Possession: 52% | Shots: 5 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 4 | Fouls: 13 | Offsides: 4

COLORADO SPRINGS SWITCHBACKS FC LINEUP: (4-3-3)

Colin Shutler (GK); Patrick Burner, Matthew Mahoney (46' Garven Metusala), Talen Maples, Isaiah Foster, Samuel Williams, Steven Echevarria (73' Brennan Creek), Adrien Pérez (81' Frank Daroma), Levonte Johnson (73' Sadam Masereka), Khori Bennett, Jonas Fjeldberg (60' Juan Tejada)

Unused Subs: Christian Herrera (GK); Aidan Rocha,

Head Coach: Alan McCann

Possession: 48% | Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 2 | Corners: 7 | Fouls: 16 | Offsides: 1

Orange County SC v. Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC

2026 USL Championship Match 3

Date: March 21, 2025

Venue: Championship Soccer Stadium, Irvine







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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