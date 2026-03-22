Indy Eleven Wins Second Match in Five Days

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Indy Eleven News Release







Indianapolis - Indy Eleven completed a successful week with its second victory in five days, earning a 2-1 win over USL Championship Eastern Conference rival Detroit City FC in the home opener in front of 9,357 fans at Carroll Stadium.

Boys in Blue midfielder Josh O'Brien set up the first goal of the game in the 43rd minute with a run up the right sideline, hesitating and then playing a cheeky ball behind the defensive line into the box near the end line that forward Bruno Rendon chased down and chipped to the near post, where forward Dylan Sing headed it home for his first Indy Eleven goal.

After Detroit tied it in the 56th minute, O'Brien set up another goal in the 62nd, heading an errant clearance to Rendon, who chested it down and struck a left-footed laser for the game winner.

Goalkeeper Eric Dick made three saves to earn the victory.

The Boys in Blue travel to Hartford Athletic next Saturday for a 5 p.m. match on ESPN+.

Indy Eleven will have two home games at Carroll Stadium the following week--Tue. Mar. 31 for a Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round match vs. Union Omaha at 7 p.m., and Sat. Apr. 4 against the defending USL champion Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC at 7.

Ticket options available include pro-rated Season Tickets and Flex Mini-Plans. Season Ticket Benefits (starting at $13.50 per game) include Season Parking Pass, unlimited ticket exchanges, and a 20% discount on all Indy Eleven merchandise. Flex Mini Plans include vouchers to be redeemed for any 2026 regular season home match.

For questions, call (317) 685-1100 during business hours or email tickets@indyeleven.com.

Ã¯Â»Â¿USL Championship

Indy Eleven 2:1 Detroit City FC

Sat., Mar. 21, 2026 - 7:00 p.m.

Carroll Stadium | Indianapolis

Weather: Sunny, 76 degrees

Attendance: 9,357

2026 USL Championship Records

Indy Eleven: 1-1-0 (0), 3 pts, #6 in Eastern Conference

Detroit City FC: 1-1-0 (2), 3 pts, #5 in Eastern Conference

Scoring Summary

IND - Dylan Sing (Bruno Rendón) 43'

DET - Darren Smith (Kobe Hernández-Foster) 56'

IND - Bruno Rendón (Josh O'Brien) 62'

Discipline Summary

IND - Alejandro Mitrano (caution) 77'

Indy Eleven Line-Up:Eric Dick, Aodhan Quinn (captain), Paco Craig, Makel Rasheed, Hayden White, Josh O'Brien, Noble Okello (Loic Mesanvi 61'), Cam Lindley, Dylan Sing (Alejandro Mitrano 61'), Charlie Sharp (Edward Kizza 82'), Bruno Rendón (Kian Williams 86').

Indy Eleven Subs Not Used: Anthony Herbert, Reice Charles-Cook, Mikah Thomas.

Detroit City FC Line-Up: Carlos Herrera, Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah (captain), Haruki Yamazaki, Ryan Williams (Chisom Egbuchulam 73'), Kobe Hernández-Foster, Ates Diouf (Alex Dalou 82'), Maxi Rodriguez, Jeciel Cedeño (Preston Tabort Etaka 73'), Darren Smith (Abdoulaye Diop 82').

Detroit City FC Subs Not Used:Rhys Williams, Rio Hope-Gund, Carlos Saldana.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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