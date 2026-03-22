New Mexico United Falls to San Antonio, 1-0, At Toyota Field

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







San Antonio, TX - New Mexico United fell to Western Conference rival San Antonio FC 1-0 on Saturday night. A goal in the 74th minute by Daniel Barbir was enough to secure the win for San Antonio. United pushed late in the match to find the equalizer late almost squeezing in one in three minutes into stoppage time. United now falls to 0-2-0 (W-L-D) on the season.

A pair of big saves by Kris Shakes early on in the match helped build momentum early on for the Black and Yellow. These were just two of the eight saves Shakes would make throughout the night keeping United in the match till the very end.

Right before the halftime whistle Greg Hurst looked to give United the lead on a header but was denied by Joseph Batrouni to keep the match leveled heading into halftime.

Coming out of the break in the 48th minute of play Kris Shakes would make another resounding save that was then cleared away by Captain Will Seymore. This seemed to spark United who would continue to push to break the deadlock capped by a Dayonn Harris right footed shot that would be saved by Batrouni. In the 56th San Antonio would rattle the woodwork on a shot by Santiago Patiño that would then be gathered by Shakes to stop the threat.

However in the 70th minute San Antonio would break through on a set piece goal scored by Daniel Barbir. The corner was swung into the box by Jorge Hernandez and Barbir sent it in to give San Antonio the lead. United would threaten late in the match on a Zico Bailey free kick that rattled the bar in the third minute of stoppage time.

United will now head home to take on Rocky Mountain rival Colorado Springs Switchbacks on Saturday at Rio Grande Credit Union Field and Isotopes Park. Kickoff for that match is scheduled for 12:55 PM MT.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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