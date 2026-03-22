Monterey Bay FC Hit First Road Trip of the Season in Sacramento

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Monterey Bay FC News Release







SACRAMENTO, California - Monterey Bay FC (0-2-0, 0 points) hit the road for the first time this season for their third match of the 2026 USL Championship season in a highly anticipated NorCal derby against Western Conference rivals Sacramento Republic FC (1-0-1, 4 points) at Cardinale Stadium, with kickoff scheduled for 7:00 p.m. PT. Live streaming of the match will be available on ESPN+.

Monterey Bay FC enter the contest still searching for their first win of the 2026 campaign after opening the season with a narrow 0-1 defeat against Oakland Roots SC as well as a hard 0-3 against El Paso Locomotive. Despite the results, the Crisp-and-Kelp showed promising attacking signs, especially against the The Town registering 11 total shots with four on target, but ultimately lacked the finishing touch in the final third. Defensively, the side remained organized for much of the match, conceding late in the 85th minute.

A bright spot for Monterey Bay has been the emergence of young goalkeeper Fernando Delgado, who impressed in his professional debut with key saves and strong command of the back line. Despite conceeding three goals last match, his composure and leadership continues to be a positive takeaway as the team builds chemistry early in the season.

The club also continues to integrate key offseason additions, including midfielder Ryuga Nakamura and veteran playmaker Sebastian Lletget who debut at Cardinale Stadium last week. Nakamura brings valuable European experience and attacking versatility, while Lletget's leadership and technical ability are expected to elevate the squad as the season progresses. Earlier this week, the club announced the signing of New Zealand international, Riley Bidois. The forward played his last two seasons with Loudoun United FC and is a signing that brings more value to MBFC's attack.

Meanwhile, Sacramento Republic FC come into the match in strong form after opening their season with a victory, collecting three points and sitting near the top of the Western Conference standings. Sacramento have also presented a impressive defensive display as they have not conceded a goal to start the 2026 campaign. Known for their defensive discipline and structured style of play, Sacramento will present a difficult challenge for Monterey Bay. The Republic have consistently been one of the top-performing clubs in the USL Championship and will look to maintain their early momentum.

Historically, Sacramento Republic FC have had the edge in the series, but Monterey Bay will be motivated to turn the tide-especially away. Matches between the two Northern California sides have grown into a competitive regional rivalry, often featuring tight score lines and physical play.

With both clubs aiming to establish themselves early in the season, tonight's matchup carries added significance. Monterey Bay FC will look to secure their first win of 2026, while Sacramento Republic FC aim to continue their strong start and assert dominance in the Western Conference.

A lively atmosphere is expected at Health Heart Park as the Crisp-and-Kelp seek to deliver a statement performance in front of their traveling supporters.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.