Rhode Island FC Travels to Louisville City FC Today

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Rhode Island FC News Release







Louisville City FC enters Saturday's game on a 25-game unbeaten streak at home in the regular season dating back to 2024, which includes an unblemished 12W-0L-3T record at Lynn Family Stadium in 2025. The back-to-back Players' Shield winners finished second in the USL Championship with a staggering 56 goals in 2025, and that attack has shown no signs of slowing down. It most recently defeated Miami FC 4-1 in its 2026 home opener, flying to a 3-0 lead in just 30 minutes and never looking back from there. The Boys in Purple are off to a perfect 2W-0L-0T record to start the 2026 regular season, scoring six goals in two games, and look primed to continue what has been a dominant run of form in the regular season in the last three years. The bad news for Louisville: the last team to defeat it at Lynn Family Stadium was Rhode Island FC - a famous 5-2 win for the Ocean State club on June 22, 2024.

Between Rhode Island FC's U.S. Open Cup First Round win and its 2026 Home Opener, the club debuted six of its new signings, two which found the back of the net in their first game. In Saturday's 1-1 season-opening draw vs. Sporting Club Jacksonville, second-half substitute Logan Dorsey stole the show in the 79th minute, scoring just four minutes after coming off the bench in his RIFC debut to give the Ocean State club a 1-0 lead. Dorsey's goal was the third-fastest substitute goal in club history, and marked the seventh time in three seasons an RIFC player has scored less than five minutes after coming off the bench. Three days later, in RIFC's Open Cup win vs. CD Faialense, former Boston College defender CJ Williams made his first professional start, taking just 26 minutes to find the back of the net for the first time. Dorsey and Williams are the first two players in club history to score in their RIFC debuts at Centreville Bank Stadium.

WHAT

Rhode Island FC travels to Lynn Family Stadium to face Louisville City FC in Week 3 of the 2026 USL Championship season.

WHO

Louisville City FC

Rhode Island FC

WHEN

Saturday, March 21

4:00 p.m. ET

WHERE

Lynn Family Stadium

350 Adams St.

Louisville, KY 40206

BROADCAST

NESN+, ESPN Select

RADIO

790 The Score (WPRV 790 AM)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

Rhode Island FC Travels to Louisville City FC Today - Rhode Island FC

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