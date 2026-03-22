Brooklyn FC Comes up Short in 1-2 Loss to Hartford Athletic at Home
Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Brooklyn FC News Release
Brooklyn, New York - Brooklyn Football Club (Brooklyn FC) fell 2-1 to Hartford Athletic on Saturday evening.
Hartford opened the scoring in the 18th minute when forward Augustine Williams finished a right-footed shot from the center of the box following a fast break assisted by midfielder Barry Coffey.
The visitors doubled their lead in the 40th minute as Coffey headed in from close range off a corner delivered by full back Sebastian Anderson, giving Hartford a 2-0 advantage at halftime.
Brooklyn pulled a goal back in the 62nd minute when forward Markus Anderson struck a right-footed shot into the top right corner after an assist from full back So Nishikawa.
Brooklyn continued to create chances throughout the second half, including a header from midfielder Peter Mangione that struck the crossbar in the 66th minute and a saved header from center back Vuk Latinovich shortly after.
Additional attempts from midfielder Abdoulaye Kanté and Nishikawa were denied, while forward Shaan Hundal missed a header from close range in the 81st minute.
Despite multiple opportunities and several saves forced from Hartford goalkeeper Antony Siaha, Brooklyn was unable to find an equalizer as Hartford secured the 2-1 result.
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