Las Vegas Lights FC Fall Short in Tulsa After Back-and-Forth Battle

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Las Vegas Lights FC News Release







Las Vegas Lights FC came out with intent on the road, striking first and setting the tone early against FC Tulsa. Forward Johnny Rodriguez opened the scoring in the 33' minute, finishing a clean look off an assist from Marc Ybarra to give Las Vegas a 1-0 advantage heading into the later stages of the first half.

Tulsa responded just before halftime, with Kalil ElMedkhar finding the equalizer in the 41' minute to shift momentum heading into the break. The hosts carried that energy into the second half, taking a 2-1 lead in the 62' minute through Rémi Cabral, assisted by Owen Damm.

The Lights answered quickly. Abraham Okyere delivered once again in the 67' minute, finishing off an assist from Rodriguez to level the match at 2-2 and reignited Las Vegas' push forward. Despite the response, Tulsa found the decisive moment late, as Owen Damm scored the game-winner in the 83' minute off an assist from Delentz Pierre to seal the 3-2 result

What They're Saying

FORWARD JOHNNY RODRIGUEZ

On his overall thoughts...

I think it's frustrating. Three games in and not getting a win, but we're not going to hang our heads. It's a long season, so we're going to go back to work on Monday and then see what we can fix and then get ready for our home opener against Monterrey.

On how he feels after scoring his first goal of the season...

Good. Good. It was good to finally open the gates. Hopefully, that leads to more goals hopefully leads to more wins. But I'll take it and keep working for more goals this year.

A message to the fans before the home opener on March 28...

We're going to need you guys. Every single one of you is important. We're going to work very hard this week to get prepared for that game. And like I said, we're going to need all of you and we're excited to be home with you guys.

HEAD COACH DEVIN RENSING

On his initial thoughts of the result...

It was a tough loss. I'm proud of the effort, proud of the guys. They really put it on the line. They worked their butts off, you know? We got to be a little bit more disciplined in the defensive half, giving up reckless fouls, and be more disciplined on defensive free kicks.

On what needs to improve on the attack...

There are a couple of things. We just got Manuel Arteaga, and he's only got a couple of days of training session with us, and this is his second game. So, getting him acclimated to how we do things.

The guys need to be a little bit sharper or a little bit more clinical in the final third that's something we certainly got to do. Be a little more reckless at times and take some shots or whip crosses in instead of floating them.

But we did some really good things, I thought with the ball. We did score two goals, you know? I think that we just got to be sharper in all moments of the game.

On his thoughts on Johnny Rodriguez...

I knew that it was going to come. I mean, Johnny's been a consistent goal scorer in this league for a couple years now, and he's fantastic. He can score goals. We knew it was coming. Really happy for him that he got a goal - hopefully that leads to many more.

On looking forward to the home opener against Monterey Bay...

It's almost like a must-win game, right? We want to show this league what we're about. I believe in this group and what we can do. We have got to start putting it all together, and it'll be good to be home finally.

Summary

Lights Starting XI:

Mazzola (GK), Guillen, Sessock, Jones (Gartig 79'), Antonoglou (Azcona 85'), Ybarra (Probo 59'), Locker, Pickering (Arteaga 59'), Okyere (Mines 79'), Pinzon (C), Rodriguez

FC Tulsa Starting XI:

Tambakis (GK), Ian (Batista 75'), Cissoko, D. Pierre, Stauffer, Webber (Sommersall 46'), Kocevski, Damm, Sparks (Lapa 60'), N. Pierre (Cabral 46'), ElMedkhar (Lukic 72')

Goals:

LV -Johnny Rodriguez - 33' assisted by Marc Ybarra

TUL - Kali ElMedkhar - 41 ¬Â²

TUL - Remi Cabral - 62 ¬Â² assisted by Owen Damm

LV - Abraham Okyere - 67' assisted by Johnny Rodriguez

TUL - Owen Damm - 83 ¬Â² assisted by Delentz Pierre

Discipline:

TUL - Yellow, Remi Cabral - 60'

TUL - Yellow, Jeorgio Kocevski - 66'

LV - Yellow, Johnny Rodriguez - 80'

LV - Yellow, Manuel Arteaga - 90+1'

Next Up

The Lights now turn their focus to their home opener on March 28 at Cashman Field, where they will host Monterey Bay FC and look to bounce back in front of their home crowd. Get tickets NOW at lightsfc.com/homeopener.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.