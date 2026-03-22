Switchbacks FC Fall to Orange County SC on the Road

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC News Release







Colorado Springs, CO - The Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC put on a hard-fought performance at Championship Soccer Stadium against Orange County, but were left frustrated after a narrow 1-0 loss.

From the opening whistle, the Switchbacks controlled much of the tempo, battling relentlessly and creating consistent pressure throughout both halves. Despite their strong attacking presence, the breakthrough goal remained just out of reach. The team completed 286 accurate passes, fired off 12 shots, and pushed forward with 63 entries into the final third, showing clear intent and attacking discipline. On the defensive side, they stayed organized and aggressive, recording 14 interceptions and winning six tackles.

After holding Orange County scoreless for nearly the entire match, the Switchbacks' efforts were undone in the 89', when a late sequence inside the box led to the decisive goal. Orange County's Tyson Epsy capitalized on the opportunity, slipping the ball into the net in what proved to be a heartbreaking finish.

On March 28, the squad stays on the road to face New Mexico United. The Switchbacks then return home to Weidner Field on April 1 for a US Open Cup matchup against Spokane Velocity.To stay up to date on the Switchbacks FC follow our social @switchbacksfc or head to our website HERE.

Match Statistics:

Saves: COS: Colin Shutler (1) OC: Alex Rando (2)

Goals: COS: N/A OC: Epsy (89')

YC:COS: N/A OC: Brewitt (63')







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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