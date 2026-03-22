Adams Leads by Example in Fiery LouCity Win over Rhode Island

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release









Louisville City FC defender Kyle Adams (left) vs. Rhode Island FC

(Louisville City FC) Louisville City FC defender Kyle Adams (left) vs. Rhode Island FC(Louisville City FC)

The captain's armband comes with a lot of responsibility - that was clear on Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium, as Louisville City FC came from behind in thrilling fashion to defeat Rhode Island FC 4-2.

Captains are relied upon to set the standard and lift their teammates, but on Saturday, LouCity captain Kyle Adams' responsibility also included scoring the winning goal.

Adams soared above the crowd to head home a Taylor Davila free kick in the 76th minute, giving his side the lead for good in a game that seesawed throughout.

It was his first goal for Louisville City in his 70th league game in purple. The 29-year-old joined the club midway through the 2023 season. His last goal came in 2022 with his former club, San Diego Loyal.

"From those areas, it's just like flashing in front of the keeper," Adams said of the goal. "I saw there's a little bit of space there for me to get in front and just flash in front, and luckily I put my head on the ball and it goes in."

In the game's dying moments, emotions boiled over, and Adams' captain responsibilities showed up in yet another way: defending your teammates.

Adams was at the center of the controversy in the 88th minute, when Brandon Dayes and a Rhode Island's Logan Dorsey got into a shoving match. Players from both sides rushed in to the mouth of the Louisville goal, crowding inside the net. During the skirmish, Rhode Island forward J.J. Williams appeared to make contact with Adams' face.

When referee Jeremy Scheer had split the groups, he issued a red card to Williams and a yellow to Dayes.

Then, in the aftermath, Scheer also showed back-to-back yellow cards to Rhode Island coach Khano Smith, sending him to the showers a few minutes early - though he was washed with plenty of jeers from the 8,121 purple faithful on his way.

"There's a difference in, obviously, standing up for each other and having each other's back and then crossing the line," Adams said. "I think for the most part in my three years here we've done a pretty good job of not crossing that line but still having each other's back.

"For all of us, we still remember what happened 18 months ago here on this field when we lost 3-1 in the (2024) playoffs and they bullied us a little bit," Adams added. "So, that was always going to be in the back of our mind against them, and we ain't going to back down from anyone."

LouCity won on the scoreboard and the stat sheet Saturday. The boys in purple finished with more shots (15-10), possession (56.7%-43.3%) and big chances, per Opta (4-2).

Adams called it "one of the best games" he's played for Louisville, saying LouCity was "unlucky" to concede twice. He added: "As a team performance, I thought that was one of our best performances I've ever been a part of here."

LouCity won the emotional battle as well, to end a week that was a roller coaster.

"I think we always talk about being together and collective in everything that we do. Obviously, this week has been hard for all of us, as a club, as a team," Adams said. "Going down there early at home, a lot of teams might roll over there in that sort of situation. But not us."

The win carries the club's near-record regular-season unbeaten streak at home to 26 games, dating to a June 2024 defeat at the hands of Rhode Island. That's seven shy of the league's record of 33, held by the Richmond Kickers of 2012 to 2014.

It was the first league victory for LouCity's interim head coach Simon Bird - a baptism by fire in the USL Championship.

"The expectation is we continue with our mentality," Bird said of the game's late fracas. "We continue to be calm in situations like that. I felt the guys handled it well and I was really pleased with the way we saw out the game."

Zach Duncan scored his first competitive goal for Louisville City, giving Louisville its first lead of the game in the 48th minute. The Australian spent the majority of the 2025 season on the training table after a meniscus injury cut his first season in purple short.

"It's my first goal for the club, so it means a lot," Duncan said. "Last year was really tough for me ... The meniscus, it's a tricky, tricky injury ... I'm happy I was able to get the goal and most importantly get the win tonight."

Louisville City is now 4-0 to open the 2026 season, including three wins out of three in league play, despite a coaching change two games in. The back-to-back Players' Shield champions will end the season's third weekend at least tied on points for first place in the league, pending other results.

With the Simon Bird era now securely underway, LouCity turns its attention to a new foe, Brooklyn FC. The USL Championship's newest club will host Louisville at Maimonides Park in Coney Island. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m.

The boys in purple will return home on Saturday, April 4, putting that unbeaten streak on the line against the Charleston Battery, the club that most closely has challenged Louisville's USL Championship supremacy in recent years.

For tickets and more information on Salute to Service Day at Lynn Family Stadium, visit LouCity.com/service.

Game Summary: Louisville City FC vs. Rhode Island FC

Date: March 21, 2026

Venue: Lynn Family Stadium

Kickoff: 4 p.m. ET

Weather: 77 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 8,121

Scoring

Louisville City FC (1, 3, 4)

Rhode Island FC (1, 1, 2)

Goals

Louisville City FC:

23' Jake Morris

48' Zach Duncan (Jansen Wilson)

76' Kyle Adams (Taylor Davila)

90'+2' Jansen Wilson (Ray Serrano)

Rhode Island FC:

21' Jojea Kwizera (Leo Afonso)

56' Clay Holstad (J.J. Williams)

Lineups

Louisville City FC: 1 - Hugo Fauroux; 3 - Jake Morris, 32 - Kyle Adams (c), 5 - Brandon Dayes, 4 - Sean Totsch, 15 - Manny Perez (23 - Sam Gleadle, 68'), 8 - Taylor Davila, 6 - Zach Duncan (19 - Babacar Niang, 69'), 7 - Ray Serrano (27 - Evan Davila, 90'+6), 25 - Jansen Wilson, 9 - Chris Donovan (14 - Tola Showunmi, 82')

Subs not used: 30 - Ryan Troutman; 16 - Carlos Moguel Jr., 31 - Kevon Lambert, 47 - Mukwelle Akale

Interim Head Coach: Simon Bird

Rhode Island FC: 1 - Koke Vegas (c); 3 - Aldair Sanchez (25 - C.J. Williams, 60'), 5 - Grant Stoneman, 24 - Karifa Yao (7 - Dwayne Atkinson, 83'), 15 - Frank Nodarse, 17 - Jojea Kwizera, 4 - Hugo Bacharach, 10 - Agustín Rodríguez (14 - Logan Dorsey, 72'), 12 - Clay Holstad, 9 - J.J. Williams, 8 - Leo Afonso

Subs not used: 13 - Will Meyer; 2 - Dani Rovira, 19 - Kevin Vang, 22 - Nick Scardina

Head Coach: Khano Smith

Stats: Louisville City FC / Rhode Island FC

Shots: 15 / 11

Shots on Goal: 6 / 8

Expected goals: 1.62 / 0.91

Possession: 56.9% / 43.1%

Fouls: 10 / 11

Offside: 3 / 1

Corner Kicks: 10 / 2

Discipline Summary

Louisville City FC:

31' Jake Morris (yellow)

89' Brandon Dayes (yellow)

Rhode Island FC:

37' Leo Afonso (yellow)

63' Karifa Yao (yellow)

88' J.J. Williams (red)

90' Khano Smith (yellow, yellow, red)

90'+6 Hugo Bacharach (yellow)

Referee: Jeremy Scheer

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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