Miami FC Claims a Point on the Road against Loudoun United in 0-0 Road Match

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - The goalkeeping heroics of Loudoun United's Beaudry was the only thing keeping Miami FC from all three points on Saturday at Segra Field in a 0-0 tie.

Miami was determined to not get in an early hole in the first half like they did against Lou City a week prior, and the defense was up to the task Saturday afternoon in Leesburg. With the return of Miami FC captain Daltyn Knutson, who stayed in Miami for the birth of his son last weekend, the defense showed a different level of organization.

While Loudoun United attempted to pressure Miami early, the visitors did not allow a break of their defense and although the stats showed 6 shots to the hosts in the 1st half, no shots were a serious threat to Miami's Eloy Room.

After the initial pressure from Loudoun, Miami began to take over control of possession and kept the hosts chasing. That possession looked like it was going to break through for Miami's Jurgen Locadia in the 35th minute.

Locadia initially took a ball from the midfield and played a quick touch to Rocha who then played Miami's forward through, splitting Loudoun's back line. Locadia was 1v1 with Loudoun's Beaudry, but chose to fire at Beaudry's near post and enabled the host's keeper to make an excellent save.

Miami was certain it would have a goal again in the 39th minute as Locadia this time found open space and played Rocha through. Rocha broke past the Loudoun defense but again Beaudry played hero for Loudoun United. Beaudry's block rebounded to Locadia who tried to fire the shot on the open net, but a Loudoun defender cleared the ball off the line before it landed in the goal.

The first half ended with Miami holding the shot on target advantage with six to Loudoun's two, and thinking they should have been leading at halftime.

The second half began without much action on either side as the teams battled for share of possession. However, Miami began to win the bulk of the possession and again thought they had found a breakthrough in the 64th minute.

A great ball from Locadia put Da Costa through with only Beaudry to beat, but the Brazilian rushed his shot and enabled Beaudry to stretch and barely keep the match scoreless.

67th minute Loudoun caught Miami sleeping against the run of play as the ball was played over the top to Ulfarsson who found himself alone against Eloy Room. This time it was Room's turn to play the hero as the Miami keeper made an excellent kick save to keep it level.

Despite feeling it deserved at least three goals, Miami took the point as the match ended 0-0 at Segra Field.

Miami will return with a point and prepare for a midweek match against expansion franchise Sporting Jax on Wednesday at 7:30pm. The match will be broadcast on CBS Sports Golazo Network nationwide. Tickets for Miami's Home Opener at Pitbull Stadium on March 28th are on sale now by going to www.MiamiFC.com or calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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