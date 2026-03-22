Roots Earn a Point in 2-2 Draw at Phoenix Rising FC

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Oakland Roots SC News Release









Oakland Roots Earn a Point in 2-2 Draw at Phoenix Rising FC

(Oakland Roots SC, Credit: Oakland Roots' Peter Wilson in action) Oakland Roots Earn a Point in 2-2 Draw at Phoenix Rising FC(Oakland Roots SC, Credit: Oakland Roots' Peter Wilson in action)

Roots were just minutes away from their first 3-0-0 start in club history, but two late goals from Phoenix Rising FC leveled the match leading to a 2-2 draw in Arizona on Saturday night.

The fixture started with both sides trading chances working up the pitch, but failing to develop any real scoring chances on either side through the first 20 minutes of play.

Oakland nearly took the lead in the 19th minute with a great run into the box from Peter Wilson paired with a deep cross from the left side from Wolfgang Prentice, but the ensuing shot went just wide to the right. This opportunity was immediately followed by another great chance from Bobosi Byaruhanga, shifting the tide of momentum in favor of Oakland.

About halfway through the first frame, Roots started to dominate the pitch in earnest, spending plenty of time in the attacking third and creating scoring chances in quick succession.

In the 43rd minute, Oakland finally capitalized on their sustained pressure when Prentice finished a shot from in close after receiving a cross from Byaruhanga who drove furiously through the box before delivering service just before reaching the end line to make it 1-0 Roots.

Roots doubled their lead just moments later in added time of the first half, and Wolfy was involved yet again, earning his third goal contribution of the year after sending a perfect cross into the box from the left side to find a leaping Julian Bravo who finished a bouncing header to make it 2-0.

The pitch continued to appear tilted in Oakland's favor for a majority of the second half, but a desperation push from Phoenix starting around the 80th minute began to give Roots' backline some trouble.

Rising's Diego Gómez reduced Oakland's lead to one in the 85th minute after a Phoenix counter attack led to some open space in their attacking third, giving Gómez plenty of room to deliver a strike from near the top of the box and make it 1-2 Roots.

Phoenix's late push only intensified after this, and Rising were able to find a leveling goal from Gunnar Studenthofft well into added time of the second half.

Despite a number of chances from Rising even after bringing the match back to 2-2, Oakland was able to stave off total heartbreak by reaching the final whistle with the game still tied and a point in their pocket to remain undefeated in 2026.

Roots will look to regroup and adjust their focus to the future, preparing to host Orange County SC for their next match when the club returns to the Oakland Coliseum next Saturday, March 28th at 5 PM PT.

Oakland Roots SC at Phoenix Rising FC

USL Championship | March 21, 2026

Venue: Phoenix Rising Stadium | Phoenix, AZ

Kickoff: 7:00 PM PT

Weather: 94°F, Clear Skies

SCORELINE:

OAK: 2

PHX: 2

SCORING SUMMARY:

OAK: Wolfgang Prentice 43'

OAK: Julian Bravo 45'+

PHX: Diego Gómez 85'

PHX: Gunnar Studenthofft 90'+

DISCIPLINE SUMMARY:

PHX: Adrian Pelayo 45'+ (yellow card)

OAK: Mark Fisher 50' (yellow card)

PHX: Hope Avayevu 58' (yellow card)

PHX: Jean Eric Moursou 82' (yellow card)

OAK: David Garcia 86' (yellow card)

OAK: Peter Wilson 90'+ (yellow card)

PHX: Gunnar Studenthofft 90'+ (yellow card)

OAKLAND ROOTS LINEUP: Tommy McCabe, David Garcia, Bobosi Byaruhanga, Wolfgang Prentice (Jackson Kiil), Peter Wilson, Mark Fisher (Tyler Gibson), Julian Bravo, Raphael Spiegel, Michael Edwards, Faysal Bettache (Jesus De Vicente), Danny Trejo (Neveal Hackshaw)

Unused subs: Kendall McIntosh, Ali Elmasnaouy, Bradley Roberson

Shots: 15 | Shots On Goal: 4 | Corner Kicks: 4 | Fouls: 14 | Offside: 1

PHOENIX LINEUP: Chituru Odunze, Adrian Pelayo (Aleksandar Vukovic), John Scearce, Luke Biasi (Anthony Capetillo Hernandez), Collin Smith, Jean Eric Moursou, Hope Avayevu (Gunnar Studenthofft), Diego Gómez, Ihsan Sacko, Darius Johnson, Charlie Dennis

Unused subs: Eziah Ramirez, Pierce Rizzo, Peter Rakovsky, Rafael Czichos, Jamison Ping, Jackson Gaydon

Shots: 12 | Shots On Goal: 6 | Corner Kicks: 5 | Fouls: 15 | Offside: 0

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Oakland Roots Earn a Point in 2-2 Draw at Phoenix Rising FC

(Oakland Roots' Peter Wilson in action)







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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