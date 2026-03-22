DCFC Drops Points in 2-1 Road Loss at Indy Eleven

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Detroit City FC News Release









Detroit City FC goes high for a ball at Indy Eleven

(Detroit City FC) Detroit City FC goes high for a ball at Indy Eleven(Detroit City FC)

INDIANAPOLIS - Detroit City FC fell 2-1 on the road to Indy Eleven on Saturday night at Michael A. Carroll Stadium, with a second-half response from Darren Smith not enough to overturn goals on either side of halftime from the hosts.

Indy struck first just before the break, as Dylan Sing finished from close range in the 43rd minute after getting on the end of a Bruno Rendón delivery to give the home side a 1-0 lead at halftime. Le Rouge answered quickly after the interval, leveling in the 56th minute when Darren Smith swept home a low ball from Kobe Hernández-Foster to record his third goal in two league matches and bring Detroit back into the game. The lead was short-lived, however, with Rendón restoring Indy's advantage six minutes later, tucking away a Josh O'Brien assist in the 62nd minute for what proved to be the match-winning goal.

Head coach Danny Dichio named an unchanged back line in front of goalkeeper Carlos Herrera, with Tommy Silva and Kobe Hernández-Foster at fullback and Callum Montgomery partnering captain Devon Amoo-Mensah in central defense. Haruki Yamazaki and Ryan Williams joined Maxi Rodriguez in midfield, while Ates Diouf and Jeciel Cedeño flanked Smith up top as Le Rouge looked to build on last weekend's 3-0 home win over Brooklyn.

Despite the final scoreline, Detroit saw plenty of the ball and produced sustained pressure in the attacking half, finishing with 71 percent possession and 18 total shots to Indy's 17 on the night. Smith led the way with four attempts and two on target, while Silva and Diouf chipped in three shots apiece and Rodriguez added three efforts of his own as Le Rouge pushed for an equalizer late on. Hernández-Foster was heavily involved in the build-up throughout, completing a team-high 69 passes with 23 of those in the final third and creating four chances from the left side.

Herrera was again solid between the posts, recording five saves to keep Detroit within striking distance as Indy threatened on the counter and from wide areas. Yamazaki's work out of possession stood out, as the midfielder won six tackles and made six recoveries, helping Le Rouge control large stretches of the match despite the hosts' clinical finishing. Detroit also generated 11 corners and 24 crosses from open play, but could not find a second breakthrough as Indy managed the closing stages.

Dichio turned to his bench in search of a late response, introducing Preston Tabort Etaka for Cedeño in the 73rd minute and then bringing on Chisom Egbuchulam and Abdoulaye Diop alongside Alexander Dalou in the final ten minutes. Egbuchulam and Diop each registered an effort at goal off the bench, and Tabort Etaka added energy on the wing with a shot and a successful tackle as Detroit camped in Indy's half in the closing moments

Through two USL Championship matches, Smith now leads Detroit with three goals, while Hernández-Foster, Amoo-Mensah, and Rodriguez have each recorded an assist. Amoo-Mensah and Montgomery have again gone the full 90 minutes in central defense, and Herrera remains ever-present in goal as Le Rouge builds its early-season foundation.

Goals: Darren Smith (56')

Assists: Kobe Hernández-Foster (56')

Up Next:

Detroit City FC returns to USL Championship play next weekend, hosting Charleston Battery on 3/28 at 4pm. looking to bounce back from its first league defeat of the campaign. Full fixture and ticket information is available at detcityfc.com/tickets.

Detroit City FC Starting XI vs. Indy Eleven (3.21.26)

Carlos Herrera; Tommy Silva, Callum Montgomery, Devon Amoo-Mensah (C), Haruki Yamazaki; Ryan Williams, Maxi Rodriguez, Kobe Hernández-Foster; Ates Diouf, Jeciel Cedeño, Darren Smith

Substitutes (minute on):

Preston Tabort Etaka (on for Cedeño, 73'); Chisom Egbuchulam (on for Williams, 73'); Abdoulaye Diop (on for Smith, 82'); Alexander Dalou (on for Diouf, 82').

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United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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