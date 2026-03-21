Loudoun Splits Points with Miami

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC played to a hard-fought 0-0 draw against Miami FC at Segra Field.

Match Summary

Loudoun United entered the match looking to capitalize on the energy of the home crowd, controlling much of the early possession. The attacking duo of Arquímides Ordóñez and Thorleifur Úlfarsson looked dangerous in transition, but Miami FC's defensive organization, led by goalkeeper Eloy Room, proved difficult to break down. Despite several half-chances from Jack Panayotou and Richard Aman, the first half ended in a scoreless stalemate.

The physical nature of the match ramped up in the second half. Loudoun's Kwame Awuah, Luca Piras, and Pedro Santos all saw yellow cards as the home side fought to disrupt Miami's counter-attacking rhythm. Miami FC nearly snatched a late winner, but Loudoun's young goalkeeper Adam Beaudry remained composed, organizing a backline that refused to yield.

Loudoun head coach Anthony Limbrick turned to the bench in the final 20 minutes, bringing on Elvis Amoh to provide an offensive spark. While Loudoun pressed high in the closing stages, forcing a series of corners, the final whistle blew with the scoreline still level.

Thoughts from the Club

Head Coach Anthony Limbrick on the team's performance:

"You could feel it in the locker room after the match. It felt like a missed opportunity, and if I'm honest, it felt a little bit like a loss. There were positives to take from the performance, but we know we are good enough to be beating teams like that. I thought we got the ball into good areas and probably created the better chances, but we have to show more quality and consistency in and around the box. We are still working to find the right rhythm and balance as a team, but if we do that, the results will come."

Midfielder Richie Aman on the team's defensive effort:

"I think there were definitely some bright spots, but also areas we need to keep working on. We created a lot of chances tonight, and now it is about being more clinical in front of goal. Defensively, I thought we were solid overall, but there is always room to improve. Going forward, I think it is about getting more runners into the box and making the most of the service we are getting."

Notes

Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry received legacy number 168

Defender Ascel Essengue received legacy number 169.

Richie Aman earned his first professional start for Loudoun United FC.

Loudoun United travels to Tampa, FL on Saturday, March 28, as they play Tampa Bay Rowdies at 7:30 p.m.







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