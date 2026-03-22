Republic FC Stays Unbeaten with Gritty 1-1 Draw against Monterey Bay FC

Published on March 21, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







Republic FC's undefeated start to the 2026 campaign continues as the Indomitable Club closed out its stretch of three games in eight days with a 1-1 draw against regional rival Monterey Bay FC on Saturday night. Forster Ajago netted his third goal of the week across Open Cup and league play, while Arturo Rodriguez added his second assist of the campaign.

Arturo Rodriguez nearly broke the deadlock in the 13th minute as he stepped in to intercept a clearance. He carried the ball forward and sent in a strong shot from the top of the box, but Monterey Bay's keeper punched it away.

Sacramento continued to look dangerous throughout the half. In the 34th minute, Maleye Malango's cross was headed away, but only got as far as Danny Crisostomo near the edge of the 18-yard box. Crisostomo chested the ball down to his feet and quickly got off a shot that looked like it was going to challenge on goal, but a jumping defender deflected it out for a corner.

Two more chances came in quick succession before the break. First, Republic FC's midfield broke down Monterey Bay's defense, setting up Arturo Rodriguez for a cross from the right. The ball was served in for an enticing opportunity and Michel Benitez dove in to get a head to it, but the shot grazed off the post. Another close play began moments later when Mayele Malango backheeled the ball over his defender and Blake Willey sent a pass back for him down the line. Malango's cross reached Forster Ajago in front of goal, but a defender blocked the attempt.

Building on his Open Cup brace on Wednesday night, Forster Ajago added his third goal of the week in the 62nd minute. The play began as Ajago beat two defenders in the air to flick on a ball for Arturo Rodriguez, who split the defense with a volley forward. Ajago muscled his way out of pressure and played the ball through the keeper's legs, into the back of the net.

After not seeing any real opportunities all night, the visitors equalized in the 84th minute. A clearance from the keeper was headed forward by Wesley Leggett for Riley Bidois, who returned the ball for Leggett to score MB's first goal of the year. Just a few minutes later, Monterey Bay had the chance to take the lead when Freddy Kleemann was called for a foul inside the box. Nick Ross stepped up to the spot, but Danny Vitiello came up big for the Indomitable Club with a massive stop. Ross attempted a follow up on the rebound, but the second shot hit off the crossbar.

Republic FC returns to play next Saturday as it continues its homestand against El Paso Locomotive. Kickoff from Heart Health Park is at 7:00 p.m. and tickets are available now at SacRepublicFC.com.

Sacramento Republic FC 1 - 1 Monterey Bay FC

USL Championship

Heart Health Park, Sacramento, California

March 21, 2026

Scoring Summary: SAC - Forster Ajago (Arturo Rodriguez) 62'; MB - Wesley Leggett (Riley Bidois) 84'

Misconduct Summary: SAC - Arturo Rodriguez (caution) 39', Michel Benitez (caution) 57'; MB - none

Sacramento Republic FC: Danny Vitiello, Michel Benitez, Freddy Kleemann, Lee Desmond (C), Ryan Spaulding (Chibi Ukaegbu 80'), Danny Crisostomo, Mark-Anthony Kaye, Blake Willey, Arturo Rodriguez (Kyle Edwards 85'), Mayele Malango (Dominik Wanner 80'), Forster Ajago

Unused substitutes: Jacob Randoph, Luke Strassburg, Jackson Montero, Aaron Essel, Pep Casas, Da'vian Kimbrough

Stats: Shots: 9, Shots on Goal: 4, Saves: 1, Fouls: 11, Corner Kicks: 4, Offsides: 7

Monterey Bay FC: Fernando Delgado, Stuart Richie, Kelsey Egwu, Zack Farnsworth, Luka Malešević, Ryuga Nakamura (Giorgi Lomtadze 78'), Joel Garcia Jr., Eduardo Blancas (Nick Ross 61'), Omari Glasgow (Wesley Leggett 78'), Ilijah Paul (Riley Bidois 61'), Johnny Klein (Sebastian Lletget 45')

Unused substitutes: Ciaran Dalton, Abdel Talabi

Stats: Shots: 12, Shots on Goal: 2, Saves: 3, Fouls: 16, Corner Kicks: 0, Offsides: 0







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 21, 2026

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