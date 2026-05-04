Miami FC Extends Winning Streak with 3-2 Victory over Brooklyn FC

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Miami, FL - Miami FC continued its strong run of form on Saturday night at Pitbull Stadium, securing a 3-2 win over Brooklyn FC. The result marks Miami's third consecutive victory across all competitions, as the squad continues to build momentum in the USL Championship season.

Miami started on the front foot, creating early chances and putting pressure on Brooklyn's back line. That pressure paid off in the 35th minute when Bachir Ndiaye finished from close range after a well-delivered ball from Mason Tunbridge to give Miami a 1-0 lead.

Brooklyn responded quickly, finding an equalizer just moments later through Markus Anderson to level the match at 1-1 before halftime.

Coming out of the break, Miami regained control and was rewarded early in the second half. In the 51st minute, a dangerous attacking sequence forced an own goal from Brooklyn, restoring Miami's lead at 2-1.

The hosts continued to push forward, and their efforts paid off again in the 70th minute. Jürgen Locadia finished a fast break with composure, slotting home after a strong attacking move to extend Miami's advantage to 3-1.

Brooklyn made things interesting late in the match, pulling one back in the 75th minute, but Miami remained composed under pressure. The back line held firm through stoppage time, while goalkeeper Eloy Room came up with a key save in the final minutes to preserve the lead.

In the middle of the pitch, Riyon Tori played a key role in Miami's performance, helping control possession and break up Brooklyn's rhythm. The midfielder was active on both ends of the field, creating chances going forward while also contributing defensively during critical moments in the second half.

With the win, Miami FC continues to show resilience and growth, stringing together three consecutive victories and establishing a strong rhythm heading into a busy stretch of matches.

Miami FC will return home to face Tampa Bay Rowdies at Pitbull Stadium with kickoff set for 7:00 p.m. for World Soccer Night. The team will first travel to take on Birmingham Legion FC on Thursday, May 7.

Tickets for Miami's upcoming home match are available now by visiting www.MiamiFC.com or calling 844-MIAMIFC.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 4, 2026

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