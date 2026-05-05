Root for United You Must: New Mexico United to Host First Ever Star Wars Night

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

New Mexico United News Release







Albuquerque, NM - New Mexico United is excited to announce the clubs first ever Star Wars Night. The Jedi Order is asking you to attend on May 6th at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park as the Black and Yellow take on Rival El Paso Locomotive.

"Khoo Pah Khoo Pah," said Darth Vader who will be on hand for this match. Lord Vader won't be the only Star Wars character on hand for this match as all your favorites will be rooting on the Kings of Chaos on Wednesday Night.

Fans looking to dress up are encouraged to do so in the best Star Wars outfits. Folks in attendance can bring in their favorite lightsabers for this match as well. Anyone dressed up for this occasion will be welcomed onto the pitch at halftime for a big group photo of everyone in their Star Wars best! Tickets are available online at SeatGeek.com for purchase.

Photo opportunities with characters will be available for fans in front of the First and Third Base gates throughout the night. In conjunction New Mexico United and Lucas Films will be donating funds to the UNM Comprehensive Cancer Center in honor of this match. For more information, please contact info@newmexicoutd.com or call the office at 505-209-7529.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.