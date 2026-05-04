Stefan Stojanovic Earns Goal of the Week Nomination

Published on May 4, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Brooklyn FC News Release







Brooklyn, N.Y. - Brooklyn FC Men's forward Stefan Stojanovic has been nominated for the USL Championship Goal of the Week for Weeks 8 and 9, with fan voting now open to determine the winner. Voting opens at 4:00 PM ET on Monday, May 4, and closes on Wednesday, May 6, at midnight ET.

Stojanovic earned the nomination for a composed finish against Miami FC, striking a right-footed shot from the center of the box into the top right corner in the 62nd minute. Assisted by Juan Carlos Obregón Jr. with a headed pass, the goal came in a tightly contested 3-2 Brooklyn loss on the road.

Stojanovic was involved throughout the attack, completing 8 passes and combining effectively in forward areas, including 3 progressive long passes and 5 short combinations in possession. He also contributed defensively and in duels, winning 2 of 3 challenges, and played a key role in the team's attacking structure.

The Goal of the Week winner will be determined by fan vote via the USL Championship's official website and social channels. Fans can cast their vote here.

Brooklyn FC Men return home to Maimonides Park on Saturday, May 9 at 7:00 PxM ET, hosting Loudoun United FC. Tickets are available on SeatGeek, and the match will stream live on ESPN+.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from May 4, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.