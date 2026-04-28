Match Preview: Miami FC vs. FC Naples

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Miami FC News Release







Overview: MIA vs NAP

Date: Wednesday, April 29

Kickoff: 7:00 P.M. ET

Venue: South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium (Miami, FL)

Forecast: 82 degrees with partly cloudy skies at kickoff

How to Watch: ESPN+ (USA), ESPN LATAM, YouTube (International)

KNOW YOUR CLUB - Miami FC

Miami FC returns home on Wednesday night to host FC Naples at South Dade Kia Field at Pitbull Stadium, continuing its USL Cup group play.

Miami enters the match following a 1-0 win over Sporting JAX, opening the competition with a solid road performance. Arney Rocha scored the early goal, while the group remained organized defensively to secure the clean sheet.

The performance showed Miami's ability to manage the game after taking the lead while continuing to create chances in the attack. Returning home, the focus will be on maintaining that structure and being more efficient in the final third.

With a quick turnaround, Miami will look to build consistency and carry momentum into another match in group play.

KNOW YOUR OPPONENT - FC Naples

FC Naples arrives in Miami looking to build on recent regular season performances and find consistency.

They most recently played to a 1-1 draw against Portland on April 19, following a narrow 1-0 loss to Orlando City on April 15. Both matches were tightly contested, showing a team capable of staying competitive in close games.

Wednesday's match will mark Naples' first USL Cup game, as they open their group play on the road.

Naples will look to stay compact defensively and take advantage of key moments, especially away from home.

Head-to-Head

Wednesday's match marks the first meeting between Miami FC and FC Naples.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 28, 2026

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