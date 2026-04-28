Seven Stripes. Seven Generations. Republic for All.

Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Sacramento Republic FC News Release







On Saturday, May 2, the Indomitable Club will debut its 2026 alternate kit - Republic For All. The kit joins an icon of the club's identity - the sash across the badge and chest - with a worldview developed in indigenous communities, the Seven Generation principle. The new kit is available now at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com in youth and adult sizes.

The Seven Generation principle comes from longstanding indigenous traditions. It is a worldview rooted in the belief that the decisions we make today should honor and benefit those who come after us, up to seven generations into the future. It challenges us to think beyond the present moment and commit to the long-term health of our relationships, our land, and our shared community.

The centerpiece of the kit is a seven-strand, deconstructed sash that runs from the crest across the chest. Unlike the bold stripes that have historically defined Republic FC kits, the seven strands carry deeper meaning - each one a thread in the larger fabric of a shared future, serving not just the players and fans who wear the jersey today, but the generations still to come.

"Republic For All" brings together the ambition and hope of this region with the strength of its diversity - its cultures, communities, histories, and perspectives. It is a symbol that draws the region together around a common thread: that we stand together, for club, for community, and for each other.

Set in Stone White, with Old Glory Red shoulders and Resilient Red trim, the Republic For All kit features design elements of heritage football - a sharp collar, a single button, a sash stretching from the crest down across the chest. The club's founding partner UC Davis Health continues their long-standing commitment as the kit sponsor. A textured Republic For All tag on the waistline reflects the different cultures, histories, and communities that make up the region. The 988 patch for the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline continues the club's commitment to mental health awareness that players carry into every stadium across the country.

Wilton Rancheria - the club's majority owner and the only federally recognized tribe in Sacramento County - is the only tribe to serve as majority owner of a men's professional team and stadium. As the club builds its 20,000-seat, soccer-first stadium anchoring a 31-acre neighborhood that will revive The Railyards, the seven stripes are a reminder that the decisions made today must honor and benefit the future. Sacramento Republic FC's new home in the ancestral lands of Wilton Rancheria will be more than a stadium - it will be a place where the entire region can celebrate and thrive in shared prosperity, a living expression of the Seven Generation principle in action.

The Republic For All kit is available now in youth and adult sizes at Shop.SacRepublicFC.com and at the team's Pro Shop. The full Republic For All collection shirt and sweater is also available.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from April 28, 2026

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