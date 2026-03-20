Hartford Athletic Extend Four 25-Day Contracts, Reinforcing Depth and Development Pipeline

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Hartford Athletic News Release







You're starting to see a pattern with Hartford Athletic. It's not just about the starting 11 anymore; it's about building layers.

This week, the club continued to lean into that approach, extending four 25-day contracts as part of its ongoing commitment to depth, development, and giving young players real opportunities within the first-team environment.

It's a move that fits exactly where Hartford is right now: early in the season, juggling competitions, and looking for contributions from more than just the usual names.

Investing in Local Talent

One of the more notable additions comes in the form of midfielder Sean Canada, who joins on an academy contract out of Farmington, Connecticut.

For Hartford, this is about more than just adding another name to the roster. It's about continuing to build a pathway, one that connects local talent to the professional level. Bringing in a player from within the state reinforces that identity and adds another young option in midfield as the schedule starts to pick up.

Alongside him is Spencer Gordon, who returns on another academy contract for the upcoming season. Still early in his development, Gordon's deal is a longer-term investment, giving him time to grow within the system and continue adapting to the pro level.

Defensive Depth with Experience

While the academy signings point toward the future, the additions of Galen Flynn and Jack Loura bring a bit more immediate readiness, especially on the defensive side.

Flynn arrives after a well-traveled college career, most recently as a fifth-year player at South Carolina, where he appeared in 11 matches and contributed to a defensive unit that recorded two shutouts. Before that, he spent time at Clemson, Saint Louis, and Fordham, building a foundation across multiple programs.

His experience also includes time in USL League Two with the Ocean City Nor'easters, where he earned 2022 Defensive Player of the Year honors, another sign of the kind of presence he can bring.

Loura, meanwhile, brings a different kind of consistency. At UConn in 2024, he started all 18 matches at center back and served as team captain, logging 1,595 minutes and coming off the field for just five minutes all season. It's the kind of reliability-and motor-that stands out right away.

Built for the Long Season

Moves like this don't always grab attention, but inside a locker room, they matter.

Hartford has already shown early in 2026 that it's willing to rotate, manage minutes, and trust players beyond the core group. With a busy schedule ahead, having players ready to step in is essential, not optional.

General Manager and Head Coach Brendan Burke sees these additions as part of a bigger picture.

"We are excited to give three more local players big opportunities to have an impact on our first team in the coming weeks," he said. "They have worked so hard through preseason for this chance and our staff can't wait to see them put on our badge and feel that work rewarded."

That mindset is starting to take shape.

More than simply filling out a roster, this is about building one that can hold up over time.

Get tickets now at HartfordAthletic.com.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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