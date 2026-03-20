Jamir Johnson Called into U18 Men's National Team Roster for March Training Camp in Portugal

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Orange County SC News Release







U.S. Under-18 Men's National Team head coach Jeremy Hall has named Jamir Johnson to the 20-player roster for the 2026 Torneio Internacional de Lisboa in Lisbon, Portugal.

During the tournament, the United States will face Iceland on March 26 (7 a.m. ET / 11 a.m. local), Morocco on March 28 (2 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. local), and conclude play against host Portugal on March 31 (9 a.m. ET / 2 p.m. local).

Thirteen players on the roster were part of the U.S. squad that won its group at the 2025 FIFA U-17 World Cup in Qatar, including Johnson.

Orange County SC is one of three USL Championship clubs represented on the roster, alongside Birmingham Legion FC (Ramiz Hamouda) and Louisville City FC (Brandon Dayes).

Johnson will earn his 21st cap with the U.S. Youth National Team during the tournament. He has scored seven international goals and has been a consistent presence across multiple national team camps.

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