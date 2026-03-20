Loudoun United FC Set to Face Richmond Kickers in the Second Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Loudoun United FC News Release







Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC will travel to face the Richmond Kickers in the Second Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup on Wednesday, April 1 at 6:30 p.m. ET in Richmond Virginia.

The Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup is U.S. Soccer's national championship tournament, bringing together professional and amateur clubs from across the country in a single-elimination competition. The 111th edition of the historic tournament began with First Round matches played March 17-19, with Second Round fixtures set for March 31 and April 1.

Loudoun United advanced to the Second Round after earning a 2-1 road victory over West Chester United SC in First Round action on March 17. Richmond secured its place in the Second Round after defeating NoVa FC 2-0 on March 17 at City Stadium. The winner of the match will move on to the Third Round of the tournament. All 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup matches are being streamed live on Paramount+.

The Second Round of the U.S. Open Cup will feature 32 teams competing for a $1 million prize purse, while the tournament champion will earn a berth in the 2027 Concacaf Champions Cup and have its name engraved on the Dewar Challenge Trophy. Major League Soccer clubs will enter the competition in the Round of 32 on April 14 or 15.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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