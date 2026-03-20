Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at FC Tulsa: Saturday, March 21, 5:00 p.m. PT
Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Las Vegas Lights FC News Release
The Lights face their third consecutive match on the road against 2025 Western Conference champions FC Tulsa.
Match: Las Vegas Lights FC (0-1-1, 7th in Western Conference) at FC Tulsa (0-1-1, 10th in Western Conference)
When: Saturday, March 21
Where: ONEOK Field, Tulsa, Oklahoma
Kickoff: 5:00 p.m. PT
How to Watch: 5DRVtv 5.4, ESPN+
It's soccer night in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and ONEOK Field is set to host the Lights for Matchday 3 of the USL Championship regular season.
The Lights and Tulsa have had a nearly identical start to their seasons, earning a single point in their first two matches.
Vegas drew 1-1 at Orange County and lost 3-2 to Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC in a close match where the Lights were extremely close to a comeback after a late brace from an inspired Abraham Okyere.
Tulsa lost 2-0 away to Sacramento Republic in their season opener and drew 0-0 to San Antonio FC in their Home Opener. They also had some midweek U.S. Open Cup action, defeating Little Rock Rangers 4-2 in Central Arkansas and going through to the next round.
Both teams have done some significant rebuilding towards this season, and the pressure is on both sides to perform at the highest level.
Ruminating about last season...
Matches between the Lights and Tulsa are never boring. And sometimes that's not a good thing.
The first time both teams faced each other last year was on May 19 at Cashman Field, in a match where Tulsa had no mercy. The Oklahoma club pummeled the Lights 4-1 in a solid collective performance.
The second match took place on July 12 at ONEOK Field, and Tulsa won again... but the match couldn't have been more different.
Trailing 2-0 behind Tulsa, the Lights came back in extraordinary fashion, taking the lead thanks to a Johnny Rodriguez goal and a Shawn Smart brace.
But to Vegas' dismay, Tulsa made a comeback-on-the-comeback and snatched the win in stoppage time after a deflected header hovered slowly into Raiko Arozarena's goal.
Keys to the Match
However, things could be different this time. Here are the keys to victory for Saturday afternoon's match under the Oklahoma sun.
Abraham Okyere: The Box-Crasher
Abraham Okyere is a talented player. No surprises there. He's a tricky midfielder with excellent passing and vision.
But his ability to score goals was relatively unknown to fans. After that brace in Colorado Springs, though... now everyone knows.
Having been mostly deployed as a central or defensive midfielder throughout his career, Okyere is now being used as a box-crashing '10': a player who sits behind the attackers, taking advantage of the open spaces left between the lines to either drive the ball inside the box or shoot from mid-range.
Okyere's goals against the Switchbacks vindicated Head Coach Devin Rensing's reasoning behind his position. In this week's pre-match press conference, Rensing had this to say about his decision to play the Ghanaian midfielder closer to attack:
"He got 2 goals in Colorado. I think that... shows his ability to score goals. I like his craftiness. He's got a tricky left foot. He's got a cultured shot. That's what I see in him to move him closer to the opponent's goal."
Abraham Okyere has been unleashed. And a good night in Tulsa could mean three points for the Lights.
Manuel Arteaga: A New Threat Up Front
Manuel Arteaga is a goalscoring machine.
In 164 USL Championship appearances, the Venezuelan striker has netted 61 goals for an average of 12.2 goals per season. Double digits every year.
He has also contributed 20 assists, showing his phenomenal capacity to associate with his teammates in attack.
Now, after having made his debut in Colorado Springs, Arteaga is in proper playing form to start racking significant minutes for the Lights.
Beyond his talent as a player, Arteaga has the mentality to succeed in Las Vegas. To learn more about his winning mentality and thought process, check out our latest episode of the Lights Lounge (in Spanish).
While his status as a starter is still not confirmed, his sole presence on the traveling squad offers tremendous alternatives to Devin Rensing in attack.
The path to victory is paved with goals, and with Manuel Arteaga as an option up front, the goals will come.
A New Tulsa
Tulsa is not the same team they were last year.
They lost two key players from their Western Conference winning season: Johan Peñaranda, who left for Lexington SC, and top goalscorer Taylor Calheira, who joined Sporting Kansas City in MLS.
To cover Peñaranda's departure, Tulsa brought in experienced goalkeepers Alexander Tambakis and Triston Henry.
And in attack, they have signed former Phoenix Rising player Remi Cabral, attacking midfielder Bruno Lapa, and young forward Nelson Pierre from Vancouver Whitecaps.
Stats-wise, Cabral made eight goal contributions in 19 matches for Phoenix, Lapa scored once in 38 matches for Ansan Greeners in the Korean second tier, and Pierre made an impressive 16 goal contributions in 23 games for Vancouver's second team in MLS NEXT Pro.
Despite continuing to perform impressively in buildup and pressing, Tulsa is yet to score this season in the Championship. But they certainly have the players to become a threat in attack.
An important part of a potential Lights victory will involve containing Tulsa's new attack.
And Vegas certainly has the tools (or tools-a, ha) to make it happen.
United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at FC Tulsa: Saturday, March 21, 5:00 p.m. PT - Las Vegas Lights FC
- Loudoun United FC Set to Face Richmond Kickers in the Second Round of the 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Loudoun United FC
- Locomotive to Face Rival New Mexico United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Phoenix Rising to Face Orange County SC in U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
- Phoenix Rising to Face Orange County SC in Second Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Phoenix Rising FC
- Locomotive to Face Rival New Mexico United in Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round - El Paso Locomotive FC
- The Derby Del Camino Real Comes to the Open Cup for the Second Straight Year - New Mexico United
- Open Cup Announces Second Round Draw - Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC
- FC Tulsa to Face San Antonio FC in 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup Second Round - FC Tulsa
- Rhode Island FC to Host Regional Rival Hartford Athletic in Second Round of 2026 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - Rhode Island FC
- Brooklyn FC Men to Feature on CBS Television Network for Match vs. Rhode Island FC on May 23 - Brooklyn FC
- San Antonio FC to Host FC Tulsa in U.S. Open Cup Second Round - San Antonio FC
- Battery to Face Charlotte in U.S. Open Cup Second Round on March 31 - Charleston Battery
- Lexington SC to Host Louisville City FC in Second Round of U.S. Open Cup - Lexington SC
- LouCity Draws Lexington SC for U.S. Open Cup Away Game - Louisville City FC
- Hartford Athletic Extend Four 25-Day Contracts, Reinforcing Depth and Development Pipeline - Hartford Athletic
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs. Hartford Athletic - Hartford Athletic
- Hartford Athletic Gets It Done in Open Cup Win over FC Motown - Hartford Athletic
- FC Tulsa Look to Continue Dominance over Las Vegas Lights FC - FC Tulsa
- Jamir Johnson Called into U18 Men's National Team Roster for March Training Camp in Portugal - Orange County SC
- Jahmali Waite Joins Jamaica for World Cup Qualifying - Tampa Bay Rowdies
- Match Preview: Miami FC at Loudoun United FC - Miami FC
- Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 3/21/26 - San Antonio FC
- LouCity's Dayes Called up to United States Youth National Team - Louisville City FC
- Loudoun United FC Acquire Defender Ascel Essengue on Loan from LA Galaxy - Loudoun United FC
- Match Preview: Brooklyn FC vs Hartford Athletic - Brooklyn FC
- What to Watch for as LouCity Hosts Rhode Island on Saturday - Louisville City FC
- Locomotive Advances to the Second Round of the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup - El Paso Locomotive FC
- Oakland Roots' July 11 Match to be Moved to Accommodate Major League Cricket at the Coliseum - Oakland Roots SC
- Battery Back in Action against Birmingham at Home Saturday - Charleston Battery
- Preview: Rowdies Home Opener Versus Pittsburgh - Tampa Bay Rowdies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Las Vegas Lights FC Stories
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at FC Tulsa: Saturday, March 21, 5:00 p.m. PT
- Las Vegas Lights FC Midfielder Abraham Okyere Named to USL Championship Team of the Week Bench for Week 2
- Ualett and Las Vegas Lights FC Invite 1,000 Gig Workers to 2026 Home Opener
- Las Vegas Lights FC's Comeback Falls Short in 3-2 Loss to Switchbacks FC in Colorado Springs
- Match Preview: Las Vegas Lights FC at Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC: Saturday, March 14, 2:00 p.m. PT