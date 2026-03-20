LouCity Draws Lexington SC for U.S. Open Cup Away Game

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







Louisville City FC and Lexington SC will write the next chapter of their budding rivalry in the Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup.

U.S. Soccer has announced Second Round pairings for the national championship knockout tournament that will see LouCity travel to play Lexington on Wednesday, April 1. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. at Lexington SC Stadium.

City fans can click here to purchase tickets in Lexington SC Stadium's away section. Those who aren't making the trip can tune in on Paramount+.

The Open Cup matchup represents a quick turnaround from the year's first Louisville-Lexington clash. Back on March 6, in the USL Championship season opener, LouCity rallied from a goal down at the half to defeat Lexington by a 2-1 score.

Since then, City knocked off Southern Indiana FC in the Open Cup's First Round to advance. Lexington SC routed Flower City Union, 9-0, in its First Round game.

The boys in purple are 4-0 all-time against Lexington, which they first met in the 2023 Open Cup.

April 1's winner will move on to the Open Cup's Round of 32, which introduces Major League Soccer clubs to the competition. The Open Cup continues to whittle down to the 2026 final on October 21.

This next LouCity-Lexington game will notably not count toward the season series: the Commonwealth Cup, presented by Republic Bank. That score will be settled July 11 when Lexington SC makes its scheduled visit to Lynn Family Stadium.







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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