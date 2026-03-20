Game Information and Match Notes - SAFC vs. New Mexico United 3/21/26

Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)

San Antonio FC News Release







At a glance...

So, We Meet Again: SAFC and New Mexico meet for the first time since last November, when New Mexico eliminated San

Antonio in the Western Conference Quarterfinals.

Offense Runs Deep: San Antonio's six goals in the Open Cup match on Wednesday were scored by five different players, all recording their first goals for the club. Christian Sorto posted the team's first brace of the season.

Busy Week: The home match against New Mexico United marks the third match in a week for San Antonio FC. SAFC traveled to FC Tulsa last Saturday, and ADC New Stars on Wednesday.

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USL Championship Match #3 - San Antonio FC vs. New Mexico United

Date: Saturday, March 21, 2026

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m. CT

Stadium: Toyota Field, San Antonio, TX

Where to Watch: ESPN+

Stats: USL Match Center

San Antonio FC: 1-0-1 (4 pts; 5th place in Western Conference)

New Mexico United: 0-1-0 (0 pts; 11th place in Western Conference)

All-time Series: New Mexico holds the all-time series lead at 10-5-2, with SAFC searching for its first win in the series since a 3-0 triumph in August 2023.

Social Media Information:

Twitter: @SanAntonioFC

Facebook: San Antonio FC

Instagram: @sanantoniofc

Hashtags: #Defend210, #SAvNM







United Soccer League Championship Stories from March 20, 2026

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