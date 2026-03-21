Loudoun United FC Re-Acquires Goalkeeper Adam Beaudry on Loan from Colorado Rapids
Published on March 20, 2026 under United Soccer League Championship (USL)
Loudoun United FC News Release
Leesburg, VA - Loudoun United FC announce that goalkeeper Adam Beaudry has rejoined the club on loan from the Colorado Rapids after previously being recalled by Colorado earlier this season.
Beaudry returns to Loudoun United FC after spending preseason with the club before being recalled by the Colorado Rapids. Now back with Loudoun for the 2026 USL Championship season, his return brings familiarity and added depth to the club's goalkeeping group.
Fans can secure their seats for Loudoun United FC's next home match this Saturday as the Red-and-White host Miami FC at Segra Field for a 3:00 PM kickoff. Come out and watch Loudoun United take the pitch and be part of the matchday energy in Leesburg. Tickets start at just $10 and can be purchased now at https://www.loudoununitedfc.com/tickets/ets/.
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